Arleen Sorkin, 'Days of Our Lives' Actress and Voice of Harley Quinn, Dead at 67

Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of DC animated character Harley Quinn and Days of Our Lives actress, has died at age 67.

DC co-chairman James Gunn shared the sad news of the actress’ death in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love. Love to her family and friends. ❤️,” Gunn, 57, wrote. Alongside his message, he posted a photo of Sorkin and an image of her iconic character Harley Quinn from the DC animated series.

The Washington-born actress first voiced Harley Quinn in 1993 in Batman: The Animated Series and revisited the character in many series and video games that followed. Her final time voicing Quinn was for the DC Universe Online: The Last Laugh video game in 2012. The role has since been voiced, and played, by several other actresses, including Kaley Cuoco and Margot Robbie.

Sorkin was also well known for her role as Calliope Jones Bradford in the soap opera Days of Our Lives, which she played from 1984 to 2010.

She appeared in her first acting gig on Saturday Night Live back in 1982. She continued to appear in minor roles before a breakout part in the 1987 TV series Duet, playing the role of Geneva. Sorkin went on to appear in several series and TV movies, including Open House (1989), Perry Mason: The Case of the Killer Kiss (1993) and Dream On (1990). In 2004 she appeared in an episode of TV show Fraiser.



She also hosted America’s Funniest People for a time and is credited as a writer and producer on the TV series How to Marry a Billionaire and Fired Up.

Tributes have poured in for Sorkin following news of her death.

“Devastated to learn we've lost the brilliant Arleen Sorkin,” Mark Hamill, who worked with Sorkin as he voiced the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series and video games, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) “Not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person. I'm grateful not only to have worked with her, but to have been her friend.”

“Sending my heartfelt condolences to her family & loved ones,” he added.

Winnie the Pooh voice actor Jim Cummings wrote, “RIP Arleen Sorkin, the original voice of #HarleyQuinn. You paved the way for an entire generation and I'll never forget our time working together.”

“Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed,” fellow voice actor Tara Strong shared in a social media post. “She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character. I was in awe as #Batgirl watching her alongside @MarkHamill & Kevin. Sending love to her family #RipArleenSorkin.”

Sorkin is survived by husband, producer Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.