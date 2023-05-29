Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'

An Arkansas pastor and his family were involved in a collision last week that killed his two daughters and injured him and his son.

Arkansas State Police said a Union Pacific train crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was crossing the tracks in Clark County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and ABC affiliate KATV.

The train hit the passenger side of the vehicle, which was traveling east on Richwoods Road near Arkadelphia just before 2 p.m. local time, the outlets reported.

Pastor Chad Fryar and his three children, two daughters and one son, were inside the vehicle at the time, per NBC affiliate KARK and CBS affiliate KTHV.

Chad’s daughters, Marlee Jo and Dana Kate, died, CrossRoads Cowboy Church said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The pastor and his son, Bo Henry, were hospitalized and have since stabilized, according to the church.

"We are devastated by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate," said Pastor Ron Riddle of Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, Ark., in Friday’s Facebook post. "Please continue to pray for their healing."

The Arkansas State Police and Union Pacific Railroad did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chad and his wife Rachel helped start the Bismark location of CrossRoads Cowboy Church.

“They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family,” Riddle wrote on Facebook. “They have a solid faith and understanding of God...we know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time."

Chad has since been discharged from the hospital, according to the church. His son underwent surgery Thursday night, which "went better than anticipated."

"He is being a trooper," the church wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



In an update on Monday, the church shared that both Chad and his son "are recovering and getting better every day."

"The hardest days may still be the ones to come, so please continue to keep them in your prayers," the church added.

In the meantime, the community is leaning on their faith as they navigate this difficult time.

“Just trust that God has bigger plans, things that we cannot see yet,” Riddle told KARK. “I am going to trust that he’s got this."

