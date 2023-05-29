Arkansas Pastor’s 2 Daughters Die After Train Crashes Into Family’s Truck: 'We Are Devastated'

Chad Fryar’s daughters were killed in the crash, while the Crossroads Cowboy Church pastor and his son were injured

By
Published on May 29, 2023 01:01 PM
Marlee Jo and Dana Kate
Photo:

CrossRoads Cowboy Church-El Paso Facebook

An Arkansas pastor and his family were involved in a collision last week that killed his two daughters and injured him and his son.

Arkansas State Police said a Union Pacific train crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was crossing the tracks in Clark County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and ABC affiliate KATV.

The train hit the passenger side of the vehicle, which was traveling east on Richwoods Road near Arkadelphia just before 2 p.m. local time, the outlets reported.

Pastor Chad Fryar and his three children, two daughters and one son, were inside the vehicle at the time, per NBC affiliate KARK and CBS affiliate KTHV.

Chad’s daughters, Marlee Jo and Dana Kate, died, CrossRoads Cowboy Church said in a Facebook post on Friday.

The pastor and his son, Bo Henry, were hospitalized and have since stabilized, according to the church.

"We are devastated by yesterday’s tragic events and the loss of Marlee Jo and Dana Kate," said Pastor Ron Riddle of Crossroads Cowboy Church in El Paso, Ark., in Friday’s Facebook post. "Please continue to pray for their healing."

The Arkansas State Police and Union Pacific Railroad did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Chad and his wife Rachel helped start the Bismark location of CrossRoads Cowboy Church.

“They have been with us from the beginning and we consider them family,” Riddle wrote on Facebook. “They have a solid faith and understanding of God...we know this solid foundation will help them navigate this difficult time."

Chad has since been discharged from the hospital, according to the church. His son underwent surgery Thursday night, which "went better than anticipated."

"He is being a trooper," the church wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In an update on Monday, the church shared that both Chad and his son "are recovering and getting better every day."

"The hardest days may still be the ones to come, so please continue to keep them in your prayers," the church added.

In the meantime, the community is leaning on their faith as they navigate this difficult time.

“Just trust that God has bigger plans, things that we cannot see yet,” Riddle told KARK. “I am going to trust that he’s got this."

Related Articles
Emergency crews work the scene of a partial apartment building collapse Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa.
Apartment Building Partially Collapses in Davenport, Iowa; Rescue Operations Remain Underway
Â judge ruling that aÂ Colorado student canât wear a sash with Mexican and US flag at graduation
Colo. Student Can’t Wear Sash with Mexican and U.S. Flag at High School Graduation, Judge Rules
Leap Ahead Daycare
Utah Toddler Hit in the Head by a Stray Bullet While Playing Outside at Daycare
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
U.S. Soldier, 20, Dead After Rollover Accident in Kuwait: 'There Are No Words'
Bradley Gillespie, James Lee
2 Inmates Escape from Ohio Prison by Hiding in a Dumpster
Eric Adams
N.Y.C. Mayor Signs Ordinance Outlawing Discrimination Based on Body Size — Including Weight, Height
back of school bus
Multiple Students Hospitalized After School Bus Crashes into a Tanker Truck in South Carolina
Hupp family tragedy Grandparents and Infant Girl Killed, 2 Boys Injured in South Dakota Home Explosion
Injured Boy Has ‘Looked Around’ Hospital After Baby Sibling, Grandparents Die in S.D. Explosion, Says Mom
Emmie Sperandeo
Influencer, 27, Hospitalized After Horse Falls on Top of Her at Ranch: 'She's Got a Long Road Ahead'
A shark swimming in the sea, Turks and Caicos Islands - stock photo
American Tourist, 22, 'Severely Injured' in Shark Attack While Snorkeling in Turks and Caicos
6th Street Viaduct towards the downtown Los Angeles
Teen Falls to His Death While Climbing L.A. Bridge in Apparent Social Media Stunt: Police
Kashmira Patel, who died trying to save her dog from a house fire
Woman Killed in New York Blaze Went Back Inside to Save Dog, Family Says: 'Breaks My Heart'
Dad-to-Be Expecting First Child with Girlfriend Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Florida Dad-to-Be Found Dead in Submerged Car Days After He Went Missing
Dad Picks Up 8-Year-Old-Son from Last Day of School on Horseback
Oklahoma Dad Arrives on Horseback to Pick Up 8-Year-Old Son from Last Day of School — See Video!
Turnagain Arm mudflats
Man, 20, Dies After Getting Stuck in Mud Flats While Visiting Alaska: 'Our Grief Is Unspeakable,' Says Mom
Glacier National Park in Montana
Kansas Woman, 28, Dies in Fall at Montana's Glacier National Park