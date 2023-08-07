Arizona Woman Charged with Trying to Kill Husband with Poisoned Coffee

Arizona resident Melody Felicano Johnson has been indicted by a grand jury for first-degree attempted murder

By Jill Lupupa
Published on August 7, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Melody Feliciano Johnson poison husband coffe 080723
Photo:

Pima County Sheriff's Office

An Arizona woman has been charged with trying to kill her husband with poisoned coffee.

Melody Felicano Johnson of Tucson was indicted by a grand jury on charges of first-degree attempted murder, attempting to commit aggravated assault and poisoning food or drink, according to CNN. She was arrested on July 18.

Melody was accused of poisoning her husband Roby Johnson’s coffee every day for months.

Melody’s husband serves in the U.S. Air Force. He reportedly first noticed a “foul taste” in his coffee in March when stationed in Germany with his wife, court documents reported by CNN affiliate KVOA said.

Roby used pool testing strips that revealed his coffee pot “showed high levels of chlorine." Roby later used a hidden camera to find Melody allegedly “take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker."

According to NBC, Roby set up multiple cameras that looked like fire alarms to the ceiling. A camera was placed in the laundry room, a second over the coffee machine, and a third was placed to show walking between the two areas.

Roby pretended to keep drinking the coffee, he told investigators, in order to wait until they returned to the States to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base before filing a police report.

The couple were living together with their child, but were in the midst of a divorce at the time. Investigators say Roby “believes she was trying to kill him to collect death benefits.”

Melody entered a not guilty plea at Friday’s arraignment and is being held at Pima County Jail with a bond set at $250,000. Per CNN, prosecutors told the judge a high bond was necessary as Melody recently bought a house in the Philippines and is considered a flight risk.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 6.

