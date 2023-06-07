Ariz. Man Allegedly 'Harassed and Stalked' Ex. Now He's Accused of Breaking into Home, Killing Her

Jordin Miranda Castillo was killed after police allege her ex-boyfriend broke into her home and opened fire on the people inside

By
Published on June 7, 2023 04:59 PM
Murder victim Jordin Castillo
Jordin Castillo. Photo:

Go Fund Me

A young mom was shot and killed after police allege her ex-boyfriend broke into her third-floor apartment and opened fire on the people inside.

Police in Glendale, Ariz., identified the suspect as Ruben Xavier Rocha.

Rocha, 22, has been charged with murder, burglary and aggravated assault, say police. He turned himself in to authorities Monday.

It’s unclear if Rocha has entered a plea to the charges or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

According to police, Rocha allegedly violated a restraining order and forced his way into Jordin Miranda Castillo’s apartment, following a “social media disturbance” between the pair on Sunday. Rocha is the father of Castillo's child, say authorities.

Rocha allegedly fired shots, striking Jordin, 20, and two others in the apartment at the time.

“She was one of the strongest women I ever knew,” her brother, Elijah Castillo, said during a press conference Monday.

Castillo leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter who police say was present but unharmed during the shooting. A witness took the toddler into a bathroom moments before the violence, police say.

“Jordin was an amazing young lady who had a whole life ahead of her,” her aunt Mercedes Castillo told reporters. “Not only that, she was an amazing, amazing mother who went above and beyond to protect Malia even at the last moment of her life.”

“We’re gonna make sure that this monster pays for what he did,” she said.

Jordin was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two other gunshot victims remain in stable condition, say police.

According to a GoFundMe launched to offset Jordin’s funeral costs, prior to her death, her family alleges she was “harassed and stalked” by her ex, the fundraiser description reads.

Police allegedly there was a history of domestic violence between the suspect and victim.

