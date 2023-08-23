Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees

After the attack at Pebblebrook Golf Course, the man was transported to a local hospital

Published on August 23, 2023 03:27PM EDT
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty

A maintenance worker at a golf course in Arizona was severely injured after he was stung nearly 2,000 times by bees, authorities said.

First responders with Arizona Fire & Medical Authority arrived at the scene at Pebblebrook golf course in the Sun City West community in Maricopa County on Saturday and found the man covered in bees, the department wrote in a statement on Facebook.

“We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” a crew member wrote in a report obtained by Fox affiliate KPHO-TV.

The firefighters donned bee hoods and used foam to subdue the swarm and free the man, who has been identified as a man in his 50s, the Arizona Republic reported.

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition, the AFMA said.

Authorities are not sure how the bees came to attack the worker, but the AFMA advises people to “cover your face and head, and get to shelter as fast as possible" when in a similar situation.

Experts also advise anyone who encounters a swarm to stay calm and whatever you do, don’t swat at the bees.

"When dealing with bees that start coming towards you, the first thing they will do is bump you, because if they sting you they die," Duane Combs, president of the Beekeepers Association of Central Arizona and University of Montana master beekeeper, told the Arizona Republic. "When you see bees circling around you or bumping you, you need to back up and back out of the area."

In addition, those who might come into contact with bees should avoid wearing perfume or wearing dark, loose fitting clothing, per the newspaper.

