Arizona Is So Hot that People Are Suffering Burns After Falling on the Ground

People are sustaining severe burns from coming into contact with the hot pavement as temperatures climb over 110 degrees

By Cara Lynn Shultz
Published on July 25, 2023 10:46AM EDT
In an aerial view, a billboard displays the temperature that was forecast to reach 115 degrees Fahrenheit on July 16, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona
Arizona's heat wave is causing residents to suffer burns from the hot ground. Photo:

Brandon Bell/Getty

Temperatures in Arizona have climbed as high as 119 degrees — superheating the ground so intensely that people are suffering burns from coming into contact with it.

And in Maricopa County, some people have even been hospitalized from burns they sustained from falling on the ground.

Every bed at the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health is full, Dr. Kevin Foster, director of burn services, told CNN — and one-third of the patients were injured by falling outside on the hot pavement.

“Summers are our busy season, so we anticipate that this sort of thing is going to happen. But this is really unusual — the number of patients that we’re seeing and the severity of injuries — the acuity of injuries is much higher,” Dr Foster told CNN. 

Visitors at the Desert Botanical Garden, which closed early due to high temperatures, during a heatwave in Phoenix, Arizona, US, on Friday, July 14, 2023.
The dark pavement is retaining heat in Arizona, causing burns to residents who come into contact with it.

Ash Ponders/Bloomberg via Getty

Temperatures of 118 degrees are high enough to burn the skin, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology, with blistering and second-degree burns being suffered at 131 degrees.

“The temperature of asphalt and pavement and concrete and sidewalks in Arizona on a warm sunny day or summer afternoon is 180 degrees sometimes. I mean, it’s just a little below boiling, so it’s really something,” Foster told CNN.

In Phoenix alone, temperatures have topped 110° for 25 days straight — and counting.

One Arizona resident shared a TikTok video of her red, blistered, and burned feet after she said “I ran outside barefoot…for less than 2 minutes…in ARIZONA. I have 2nd degree burns.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, second-degree burns are the most common type of burn, identified by blisters, shiny, moist, discolored skin, and pain. And while most second-degree burns can be treated at home, if the area of the burn is more than three inches in diameter or potentially infected, it’s recommended that you seek a doctor’s care.

It only takes a “fraction of a second” to get a “pretty deep burn,” Foster told CNN, adding that “the skin is completely destroyed” after being in contact with hot pavement for 10 to 20 minutes.

“These are really serious injuries,” he said.

Of particular concern are darker asphalt surfaces. “Asphalt pavements absorb and store more heat than natural surfaces,” one report said. “Their dark surfaces incessantly absorb the heat.” 

The Arizona Humane Society has warned of burn risks to dogs as well, reminding pet owners that “if it’s too hot for bare feet, it’s too hot for bare paws.” They caution that it’s not just asphalt, but also “sidewalks [and] desert sand (often found on hiking trails)” that pose risks for dogs who could sustain third-degree burns from those surfaces.

There have been 18 heat-related deaths in Arizona so far, according to AZCentral, but the outlet says that number may increase as the causes of other deaths are determined.

Related Articles
Philana Holmes and her daughter Olivia Caraballo, 7 listen to the final witness in their case at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday May 10, 2023. Holmes and Olivia's father, Humberto Caraballo Estevez, are suing McDonald's after their daughter got second-degree burns from a scalding hot chicken nugget.
Florida Family Awarded $800,000 Against McDonald’s After Toddler Was Burned by Chicken Nuggets
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 10 Years
Highest Number of Norovirus Outbreaks on Cruise Ships Recorded in 11 Years
tested lifestyle image of Embryolisse Lait-CrÃ¨me ConcentrÃ© tubes, one of which is in a dish with white hand towel
The 13 Best Face Moisturizers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Grill Cleaners of 2023
The 10 Best Grill Cleaners of 2023, According to Grilling Experts
Best Cushioned Running Shoes
The 14 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2023, According to Running Experts
Heavy smoke shrouds midtown Manhattan in a view looking northeast from the Empire State Building
New York City Recorded World’s Worst Air Pollution on Tuesday Thanks to Canada Wildfires Smoke
Multiple different types of walking shoes on a multi-colored background
The 23 Best Walking Shoes of 2023, According to Experts
Evan Dishion, MD
'Bright and Gifted' Doctor Dies After Running Out of Water While Hiking in 'Extreme Heat'
A collage of four of the best hiking boots for women, each on a different color background.
The 12 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023 to Take You Wherever You Want to Go
A firefighting plane flies above wildfires in Shellburne County, Nova Scotia, Canada, on May 31, 2023
All About the 2023 Central Canada Wildfires Affecting Parts of the United States
Best Flat Irons of 2023
The 14 Best Flat Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Slip-on Shoes
The 20 Best Slip-On Shoes for Women of 2023, According to Testers, Stylists, and a Podiatrist
Best Curling Irons
The 21 Best Curling Irons
Best Electric Blankets Tested
We Cozied Up to 27 Electric Blankets — These 10 Performed the Best
a pair of men's flip flops
The 12 Best Flip Flops for Men of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Two pairs of work flats on a patterned woven rug
The 11 Best Work Flats of 2023, Tested and Reviewed