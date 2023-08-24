Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Allegedly Found Live Bat in Room: 'Emotionally Distressing'

The family is suing for more than $15,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit

By
Brian Brant
Brian Brant headshot
Brian Brant
Brian Brant is an Associate Editor, Human Interest, at PEOPLE. His work has previously appeared 1010 WINS/WCBS 880 and NewsBreak.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 12:23PM EDT
Arizona Family Sues Las Vegas Hotel After They Claim They Found Live Bat in Room
Photo:

Getty Images (2)

An Arizona family is suing a Las Vegas hotel after they allegedly found a live bat in their room and then had to receive rabies treatment.

According to a lawsuit filed this month, the shocking discovery came as Marcus Rucker and his family were staying at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino from April 7 to 11, 2022, for a volleyball tournament, reported KTVK/KPHO, Fox affiliate KVVU-TV and NBC affiliate KSNV-TV.

On the family's final night at the hotel, Rucker claims he awoke around 4 a.m. local time when he heard a sound coming from the curtains. That's when Rucker, who was staying in the room with two of their children's friends, allegedly discovered the bat. 

"Unfortunately, I had to kill the bat," Rucker told KSNV-TV. "I didn't want it to bite anybody in the room."

According to the suit, Rucker claims he then placed the dead bat in a cup and left it in the stairwell near his room.

He reported the incident to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health in addition to notifying the hotel, which then removed the bat.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The department said that his family and the bat needed to be tested for rabies, per the suit.

"I had to get two shots on my leg, one on my shoulder initially the first day, and we had to get subsequent shots for the next three weeks," Rucker told KSNV-TV, calling the entire experience "emotionally distressing."

The family, which claims the hotel failed to "inspect the room" and "make the premises safe from hazardous conditions," is seeking over $15,000 in damages, per the lawsuit. A hearing date has not been set, the outlets reported.

Rucker and MGM Resorts International, which owns the hotel, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Hally Cokenias, co-founder of Arizona Bat Rescue, told KTVK/KPHO that it is important to wear gloves when coming into contact with a bat because otherwise "it's just a bad idea." 

"Just like you wouldn’t grab a scorpion, you wouldn’t grab a tarantula, don’t grab a bat," added Cokenias.

Related Articles
BLANKENFELDE, GERMANY - APRIL 25: Worker bees surround a queen, who is marked with a yellow spot on her back, in the colony of beekeper Reiner Gabriel in the garden of his home near Berlin on April 25, 2013 in Blankenfelde, Germany. Local beekeepers claim their yearly loss rates within their bee populations has gone from an average of 10% per year to 30% per year over the last 10 years, though they are unsure whether the cause lies with a mite and a virus it might be spreading or with the increased use of certain pesticides by local farmers. According to a recent report prepared by Greenpeace seven pesticides currently in use in Europe present a real danger to bees. Bees are essential in nature in pollenating a wide variety of plants and trees. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Ariz. Maintenance Worker in 'Critical Condition' After Being Stung Nearly 2,000 Times by Bees
TV Anchors Engaged
Inside the ‘Special Report’ That Led to News Anchor’s Surprise On-Camera Proposal: 'Speechless'
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital. Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Mom Gives Birth to Baby in Power Outage at L.A. Hospital — Thanks to Nurses Using Flashlights!
Child killed, at least 20 others injured after school bus crash in Ohio
Child Killed, Over 20 Injured After Ohio School Bus Crash on First Day of School: 'Tragic'
An aerial image shows a red roofed house that survived the fires surrounded by destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in the historic Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii on August 10, 2023
100-Year-Old Wooden House Unscathed After Deadly Maui Fires: 'Looks Like It Was Photoshopped In'
N.J. Town Lost Power and Officials Say a Bird Is to Blame for Dropping a Fish
New Jersey Town Loses Power — and Electric Company Says a Bird That Dropped a Fish Is to Blame
Tennessee News Anchor Proposed to During Live Broadcast:
News Anchor Gets Engaged After Boyfriend Surprises Her for 'Special Report': 'I’m Going to Cry'
Fayette County Sheriff Georgia baby resuce 08 21 23
Georgia Officers Rescue Infant Who Was Accidentally Locked Inside Car: 'Heroic Actions'
The basket of a hot air balloon lies on the pavement after a crash landing in Albuquerque, N.M., Saturday, June 26, 202
Hot Air Balloon Pilot’s Use of 'Impairing' Drugs, Including Cocaine, Contributed to Crash That Killed 5: NTSB
Swift River with rocks and fall foliage
'Loving' Man Dies Trying to Save His Family Members from New Hampshire River: 'So Selfless'
Florida Woman Loses Top Of Finger Using Swinging Metal Door on Library Drop Box
Florida Woman Loses Top of Finger Using Metal Door on Library Drop Box: ‘It Hit an Artery’
Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen speaks during a press conference after visiting a distribution center in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires in Lahaina, Hawaii, on August 18, 2023.
850 People Still Missing After Maui Wildfires Says County Mayor: 'Saddened About These Numbers'
A light plane crashed on a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground
10 Dead After Private Jet Crashes Onto Malaysia Highway: 'No One Survived'
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovespian missing in Alaska
Alaska Police Searching for Tennessee Couple Missing on 50th Birthday Vacation
Pedestrians walk outside the Mandarin Oriental hotel in New York, U.S., on Friday, April 5, 2013.
Man Jumps to His Death from Roof of Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York City
Crystal Finn attacked by Otters
'Succession' Actress Crystal Finn Says She Was Attacked by Otters: 'The Bites Really Hurt'