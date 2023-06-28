See the Emotional Trailer for 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' (Exclusive)

Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales are leading a coming-of-age story in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe.

The young actors star in the upcoming Aitch Alberto-written-and-directed film set in 1987 El Paso, Texas, and centered on the trials and tribulations of boys turning into men.

Aristotle and Dante, whose trailer PEOPLE is exclusively debuting, follows Aristotle Mendoza (played by Pelayo) and Dante Quintana (played by Gonzales), two Mexican-American teens who cross paths in a swimming pool and go on to "explore a new, unusual friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery," according to a release.

The trailer opens with Aristotle walking on a dusty path alone as he narrates the story about to unfold. Viewers soon see the pool scene where a boy who goes by Dante introduces himself to Aristotle — who tells him, “Everyone calls me Ari” — and offers to teach Ari how to swim.



Max Pelayo and Reese Gonzales in Aristotle and Dante (2023). Blue Fox Entertainment

A bond is instantly formed between the two boys, who are seen enjoying the summer together in a montage. One school friend tells Ari she’s noticed “there’s something different about you” after he’s befriended Dante, adding, “I like it."



“My parents want to prevent me from becoming my brother,” Ari later tells Dante, sharing that his brother is in prison.

They meet each other’s family members, who seem to approve of the companionship wholeheartedly. The teens soon become pen pals after Dante moves away, with the latter writing in a letter to Ari that he misses El Paso and thinks about it "all the time."

"Dear Dante, sorry I haven't written. Maybe keeping things inside is just the way it has to be," Ari writes in a return letter.



Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s bestselling 2014 book of the same name, Aristotle and Dante features a supporting cast of Eva Longoria (playing Dante’s guardian), Eugenio Derbez, Veronica Falcón and Kevin Alejandro.

Max Pelayo and Eva Longoria in Aristotle and Dante (2023). Blue Fox Entertainment/ YouTube

The coming-of-age film is produced in part by Derbez, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, the latter of whom also narrated the audiobook version.



"It has been a privilege to support Aitch’s vision for the film throughout this journey, and I am proud of the film she, along with the entire Aristotle and Dante team, has created," Miranda, 43, said in a press release.

He added of the two lead actors, "From their first chemistry test, we knew they would be a special pair onscreen. I can’t wait for both fans of the novel and new audiences alike to discover the honesty and vulnerability that Max and Reese bring to their characters."

"They are gifted young actors. I believe they have long careers ahead of themselves," Miranda said.



The film received rave reviews after its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival last year.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is in theaters Sept. 8.