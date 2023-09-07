'Aristotle and Dante' Director Wants Her LGBTQ Love Story to Be 'Relatable Across the Board' (Exclusive)

Director Aitch Alberto says there's "something for everyone" in her new film "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He has written about entertainment and breaking news for over five years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on September 7, 2023 04:02PM EDT
Aristotle & Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
Reese Gonzales and Max Pelayo in "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe". Photo:

Darren Michaels

Director Aitch Alberto's new film tells a story not typically seen on the big screen, but the themes are "universal" to all, she says.

Based on Benjamin Alire Sáenz's 2012 YA novel, Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is a coming-of-age tale about 15-year-old Aristotle (Max Pelayo) who's accepted that he's not good at making friends. That is, until he meets Dante (Reese Gonzales) one summer, and their unique friendship gradually develops.

Alberto, who also wrote the screenplay, tells PEOPLE she approached the film through a "lens that feels gentle, specifically when it comes to Latinx stories in a way we haven't seen before."

"I wanted to make this because it so plays against the tropes we've seen and the stereotypes we've seen. I just refuse to play into that," says Alberto, 40. "That's not the work that I want to put out in the world."

Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe
Max Pelayo in "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe".

Darren Michaels, SMPSP for No Light Pollution

The film does deal with topics of violence and bullying, but Alberto was careful not to "perpetuate trauma porn in a way that we've seen redundantly over and over again," she says. Her intent, instead, was to present a relatable film about discovery that is "not straightforward" in the way other movies about the subject matter tend to be.

"It's time we start pushing that narrative," she says, "redefining those things to reflect the world we live in and just give people a different option of how they can look at themselves, how parents could look at their kids."

Max Pelayo, Aitch Alberto and Reese Gonzales at the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outfest Opening Night Gala at the Orpheum Theatre on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Max Pelayo, Aitch Alberto and Reese Gonzales at the 2023 Outfest Opening Night Gala on July 13, 2023 in Los Angeles.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 

Alberto says there's "something for everyone" in Aristotle and Dante, as evidence by the varied responses audiences have expressed to her after screenings.

"Everyone has such an individual experience to the story, which is such a compliment because it means it is universal — people who I don't think realized they would connect with an aspect of this. It's a reflection of the painful journey of self-discovery, of growing up, which I think is relatable across the board," she says. "That's been really beautiful to see."

Produced by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aristotle and Dante also stars Eva Longoria and Kevin Alejandro as Dante's mom and dad, plus Eugenio Derbez and Veronica Falcón as Aristotle's parents.

Aristotle & Dante Discover The Secrets Of The Universe
Reese Gonzales in "Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe".

Darren Michaels, SMPSP for No Light Pollution

While Alberto recognizes the universality of the project, the impact of its trailblazing representation isn't lost on her either. The filmmaker calls the movie "important and urgent," especially as some segments of society take measures to silence and ban LGBTQ stories.

"People are hungry to see themselves, to see a version of themselves on the big screen," she says. "This is a story about people we don't often see on screen. This is a story made by people we don't often see behind the camera."

Alberto, who is transgender, says she "went through my own difficult journey while making this movie." That personal self-discovery was "so important to do in order to be fully capable of approaching this story in particular with a lens that was rooted in love."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

These characters, she says, are a "celebration of the nuance of my own lived experience."

"For me to be sitting in this chair is also an important moment," says Alberto. "... [This movie] is inviting people to dream bigger and to not limit what their aspirations are. I refuse to let my identity hold me back from any aspect of what I want to be or who I want to be and what I want to do in the world. I hope that that's inspiring to folks now as well."

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe is in theaters Friday.

Related Articles
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Dwyane Wade Says His Family Didn't 'Feel Protected' or 'Safe' in Florida (Exclusive)
Star Wars: Episode I, Liam Neeson as Qui-Gon Jinn, Ewan McGregor as Obi Wan Kenobi
Liam Neeson Says He and Ewan McGregor Were Scolded on 'Star Wars' Set for Making Lightsaber Noises
US actress/writer Bonnie Aarons arrives for the World Premiere of "Annabelle Comes Home" at the Regency Village theatre on June 20, 2019 in Westwood, California; Bonnie Aarons in The Nun
'The Nun' Actress Bonnie Aarons Is a 'Lovely Person' but 'Really Chilling' on Set, Says Sequel Director (Exclusive)
Cillian Murphy is J. Robert Oppenheimer in OPPENHEIMER, written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan.
'Oppenheimer' Becomes Third Biggest Movie of 2023 at Global Box Office
The Burial
Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones Go to Court in 'The Burial' Trailer
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Get In Over Their Heads in Australia in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Julia Garner and Jessica Henwick Are Trapped in a Terrifying Situation in 'The Royal Hotel' Trailer
Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene Nun 2; 2021 the conjuring: the devil made me do it vera farmiga
'Nun II' Director Wants to Work with Sisters Taissa and Vera Farmiga 'for the Rest of My Career' (Exclusive)
Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Thanksgiving trailer
A Killer Pilgrim Menaces Addison Rae and Patrick Dempsey in Trailer for Eli Roth's 'Thanksgiving' Slasher
Austin Butler, Tom Hardy - THE BIKERIDERS
Tom Hardy and Austin Butler Form a Violent Biker Gang in ‘The Bikeriders’ Trailer
Ryan Reynolds shares a selfie to Instagram with Blake Lively and their dog
Ryan Reynolds Posts Sweet Selfie with Wife Blake Lively Ahead of Their 11th Wedding Anniversary
Sofia Coppola and Francis Ford Coppola attend the New York Public Library 2018 Library Lions Gala at the New York Public Library at the Stephen A. Schwarzman Building on November 5, 2018 in New York City
Francis Ford Coppola Says He Is 'More Than Proud' of Daughter Sofia Coppola Over 'Priscilla' Venice Reception
Taylor Momsen Recalls Being 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' by Schoolmates over 'Grinch' Role
Taylor Momsen Says She Was 'Made Fun of Relentlessly' as a Kid for 'Grinch' Role: 'It Was Alienating'
Cailee Spaeny and Priscilla Presley
'Priscilla' Star Cailee Spaeny Says Watching Movie with Priscilla Presley in Venice Was 'Absolutely Surreal'
Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story
'Amish Stud' Lifetime Movie Trailer Stars Luke Macfarlane and Kirsten Vangsness as Secret Lovers (Exclusive)
Director Ava DuVernay attends a photocall for "Origin" at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 06, 2023 in Venice, Italy
Ava DuVernay Says Her New Movie 'Origin' Is 'a Door Opened' for Black Filmmakers at International Festivals
Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in Nyad
Annette Bening and Jodie Foster Are Best Friends with a Goal in Trailer for True Story 'Nyad' (Exclusive)