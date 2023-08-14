Arike Ogunbowale Praises WNBA’s ‘Media Reach’ But Hopes League ‘Can Figure Out' Charter Flights (Exclusive)

The WNBA announced a new streaming deal with CBS Television Network/Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, Meta and X in May

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye, Writer/Reporter - Sports
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE covering sports. Her previous work appears in The New York Post and Popstar! Magazine.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 05:26PM EDT
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Photo:

Michael Gonzales/NBAE

WNBA All-Star Arike Ogunbowale has watched the league's evolution since she was drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2019.

Ogunbowale, 26, tells PEOPLE the "media reach has gotten a lot better" in recent years. "There ae definitely a lot more games on TV, which is good, and bringing a lot more visibility," she adds

In May, the WNBA announced its new streaming deal with CBS Television Network/Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, Meta and X (formerly known as Twitter) for the 2023 season.

Between the season's start in May and its conclusion in Sept., there will have been 205 live broadcasts and streams under the new deal — a historic high for the WNBA.

"People are watching it because it's accessible," she explains. "So, just the accessibility of the league now and how to watch games is great. It used to be pretty hard."

Arike Ogunbowale

Courtesy of AT&T

"People are loving the accessibility," says Ogunbowale, whose off-the-court work with AT&T spotlights the multi-dimensional nature of women athletes, specifically supporting women with side hustles, careers outside of their sport, or philanthropic endeavors giving back to their communities.

Ogunbowale teamed up with the phone company for a new contest that will award $20,000 and a year of free AT&T service to a woman-owned small business through their She's Connected campaign.

Arike Ogunbowale

Courtesy of AT&T

Amid the league's record-breaking season, Ogunbowale says the next tangible goal for the league is an obvious answer for players — "charter flights, for sure."

Ogunbowale says chartering flights for the teams is "always at the top of my list" and "would make a lot of things easier" for players and coaching staff throughout the season. "Number one for me is chartering."

The tedious nature of regular travel can be difficult, especially when it adds hours of "extra things" that can affect recovery time for the athletes. "Just with recovery, you have to be at the airport three hours before a flight. Then fly, get there, practice, and then after a game, you have to stay the night."

Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023

Michael Gonzales/NBAE

She continues, "Rather than if you charter, you could just leave right after the game, and that's almost like 15 hours of extra things that would just be avoided if we could just charter. So I know it's costly, but hopefully, we can figure out a way to get it done."

On Aug. 2, Ogunbowale became the Dallas Wings' leading 3-point shooter in franchise history with 341 made field goals.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's definitely dope," she says of the accomplishment. "Getting drafted, you're always wanting to make your mark on wherever you go, whatever city you're in, so just being able to make history with the team that drafted me was really cool."

Celebrations are still on the way, however. Ogunbowale says she "definitely hasn't been able to celebrate" the record yet, with the "season still going on," she explains, adding, "but, maybe after the season."

Related Articles
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels
Where Is the 'Blind Side' Family Now? What to Know About Michael Oher and the Touhys
Lucas Glover holds the trophy with his wife, Krista Glover, on the 18th green after the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind on August 13, 2023
Who Is Lucas Glover’s Wife? All About Krista Glover
Michael Oher #74 of the Ole Miss Rebels stands with his family during senior ceremonies prior to a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Michael Oher, Who Inspired 'The Blind Side,' Alleges Family Made Millions While Lying About Adopting Him
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a Tremendous Six Weeks as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Magic Johnson Thanks Yacht Staff for a ‘Tremendous Six Weeks’ as He Wraps Up European Vacation
Angel Reese and Boyfriend Cam'Ron Fletcher Cozy up on Jamaican Vacation
Angel Reese Shares Cute Photos from Her Jamaican Vacation with Boyfriend Cam’Ron Fletcher
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after losing a point against Iga Swiatek
Tennis Players Left Confused After 'Cotton Eye Joe' Mistakenly Blasts During Tense Match
Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant (24) and Pau Gasol (16) victorious on court during Game 5 vs Orlando Magic. Orlando, FL
Pau Gasol Says He 'Wouldn't Be' in Hall Of Fame Without Kobe Bryant: 'Miss You and Love You'
Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin Returns to the Field in First NFL Game Since His Cardiac Arrest in January
Collin Morikawa pledges to donate $1,000 per birdie to Maui wildfire recovery
Collin Morikawa Pledges to Donate $1,000 to Hawaii Wildfire Victims Each Time He Sinks a Birdie
Dwyane Wade and Allen Iverson poses for a photo during the NBA All-Star Game as part of 2023 NBA All Star Weekend on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
Dwyane Wade Says Being First Hall-of-Famer Presented by Allen Iverson 'Means Everything' (Exclusive)
Sheinelle Jones attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert 2023 on February 01, 2023
Sheinelle Jones Announces She’s Running the NYC Marathon: ‘I Can Do Hard Things’
Wide receiver Sean Dawkins #86 of the New Orleans Saints looks on during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Eriksson Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
Former Colts Wide Receiver Sean Dawkins Dead at 52
LeBron James Bryce James ESPYS 07 12 23
LeBron James' Youngest Son Bryce Joining Notre Dame High School Team With Rapper Master P. Miller’s Son: ‘Let’s Get It’
New Kobe Bryant Sneaker, 8 Protro, Designed by Vanessa Bryant, Released By Nike
Nike Unveils New Kobe Bryant 8 Protro Sneaker Designed by Vanessa Bryant
Shaquille ONeal Teases New Thotdaddy Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Shaquille O’Neal Teases Debut 'Dubstep Dad' Album as He Dons Mullet Wig
Jon Rahm
Golfer Jon Rahm's Big Request for PGA Tour Is to 'Have a Freaking Porta Potty on Every Hole'