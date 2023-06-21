WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Signs Autograph After Getting Ejected From Game

"I definitely have never seen anything like it," Dallas Wings coach Latricia Trammell said after a game that set the WNBA record for most technical fouls

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale. Photo:

Michael Gonzales/NBAE

If you have to leave, do it with style.

That’s how Arike Ogunbowale approached her late-game ejection on Tuesday night when the Dallas Wings guard smiled, pumped up the hometown crowd, and even signed an autograph for a fan on her way off the court.

Ogunbowale, 26, was ejected from the Wings’ 85-73 win over the Atlanta Dream after she received two technical fouls while sitting on the bench late in the fourth quarter. 

On her way off College Park Center court, the Arlington, Texas, fans loudly applauded Ogunbowale. And when the 5-foot-8 point guard stopped to cheerfully autograph a T-shirt one Wings fan was holding out over the tunnel, the crowd erupted even louder and the television announcers on Bally Sports Southwest cracked up with laughter.

he Dallas Wings celebrate a play during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX
Arike Ogunbowale.

Michael Gonzales/NBAE
Arike Ogunbowale #24 of the Dallas Wings looks on during the game against the Atlanta Dream on June 20, 2023
Arike Ogunbowale.

Michael Gonzales/NBAE

It wasn’t clear what led to the two-time WNBA All Star’s ejection, and she joked on social media afterwards that she wanted to comment on what happened, but she’d risk getting fined.

“I wish I could say more but I ain’t tryna lose no mo money,” the WNBA star tweeted with a crying laughing emoji. “Great win tho!”

Referees gave Ogunbowale a rare “double technical” foul with 1:42 left in the game. At the time of the infraction, the guard was sitting on the team’s bench and wearing her warm-up uniform after coming out of the game for what appeared to be the final time. Ogunbowale finished the game with 21 points.

But it was her performance on the way off the court that gained her peers’ attention on social media afterwards. “Not you hyping up the crowd!!” former Chicago Sky star Isabelle Harrison joked in a tweet. “Plsss Rike.”

Ogunbowale was far from the only player who received a technical foul Tuesday night. The contest between Dallas and Atlanta set the WNBA record for most technical fouls in a game with 10 being handed out.

"I definitely have never seen anything like it," Dallas coach Latricia Trammell told reporters after the game, according to ESPN.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

In the team’s post-game press conference, Ogunbowale said everyone — not just players — need to “control their emotions” better.

“I don’t know how much I can even say,” she said. “I just feel like all around from top to bottom, coaches, refs, I don’t know, everybody just needs to be able to control their emotions. Everybody’s going to be emotional in the game, and I just feel like everybody’s got to learn how to control their emotions.”

Related Articles
Los Angeles, CA - June 18: Wyndham Clark kisses the trophy after winning the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at the Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 18, 2023. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
'Honor My Mom': Wyndham Clark's Mom Introduced Him to Golf Before 2013 Death — Now He's U.S. Open Champ (Exclusive)
Zak Herbstreit
Ohio State Football Player Zak Herbstreit, Son of ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, Is Hospitalized
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
Chris Paul #3 of Team LeBron walks onto the court during NBA All Star Practice as part of 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Friday, February 19, 2022 at Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
Chris Paul Says He's 'Grateful' After Suns Trade: 'Gotta Move Forward and See What's Next' (Exclusive)
Diana Flores
She’s the Best Flag Football Player in the World — and She Got There by Harnessing ‘the Power of ‘No’' (Exclusive)
Ray Anthony Lewis III
Ray Lewis' Son Was Administered Narcan Before His Death: Police Report
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones (53) interviewed during day 4 of New England Patriots training camp
New England Patriots Player Jack Jones Arrested for Bringing Guns in Carry-on Luggage
Conor McGregor
New Conor McGregor Video Allegedly Shows Him Take Woman Into Bathroom Where She Claims He Sexually Assaulted Her
Ray Lewis III/Instagram
Ray Lewis' Son, Ray Lewis III, Dies at 28: 'I Pray You're at Peace Now,' Says Brother
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at NBA Finals Game, UFC Star Denies Allegations
Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during Game Six of the 1998 NBA Finals on June 14, 1998
Michael Jordan’s 'Flu Game' Sneakers He Once Traded to Ball Boy Sell for $1.38 Million
Aja Wilson, Joe Biden
WNBA's A'ja Wilson Calls Out Joe Biden's Tweet Congratulating Golden Knights — and Lack of Aces' White House Trip
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Pays for a Family's Washer and Dryer at Home Depot in Heartwarming Video: 'Bless You'
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks
Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer
Trevor Bauer shows his new uniform of Yokohama DeNA BayStars during a photo session of the news conference Friday, March 24, 2023, in Yokohama, near Tokyo.
Pitcher Trevor Bauer Faces 4th Sex Assault Allegation, Allegedly Held Knife to Woman’s Throat
Christian Braun #0 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait with the Larry O'Brien Trophy after winning Game Five of the 2023 NBA Finals
Nuggets' Christian Braun Wins NBA Title a Year After Winning NCAA — and 3 High School Titles Before That!