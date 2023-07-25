Ariel Hair Is This Summer's Red Hot Beauty Trend

We're already living through the hottest summer on record, but these celebrities are dead set on turning up the heat, at least when it comes to their hairstyle.

While the red hair trend has been happening on and off since 2021, it seems the release of The Little Mermaid at the end of May has reinvigorated Hollywood's obsession with the color as one star after the next turns their hair this Ariel-approved shade.

Most recently, Marsai Martin debuted a deep, crimson take on the look, posting a number of selfies of her new style to Instagram on July 22, which she captioned simply "reset," tagging her hairstylist Ricky Wing who is responsible for the new color and blowout. The Black-ish star also posted a clip of herself to TikTok singing along to Sexyy Red's song "Looking For the H*es (Ain't My Fault)" and showing off her new hair.

Martin isn't the only famous person who has been feeling some auburn tresses for the warmer months. Last week, Emily Ratajkowski also debuted a new red hot look, ditching her usual brown hair for a warm ginger hue. The model posted a selfie to her Instagram featuring her freshly dyed hair and wearing only a plunging black bathing suit. She wrote in the caption, "gone red. thank you @kerastase_official for keeping my hair healthy with chroma absolu and to the legend @jennaperryhair." According to Kérastase, these sulfate-free products help strengthen hair by providing restoration and nourishment to prevent color fade, as well as containing anti-frizz properties.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Marsai Martin/Instagram

But while this look has been gaining major traction in recent weeks, it's actually been the hottest new hairstyle for a few months now. Back in March, Megan Fox also made the switch to copper for an Oscars 2023 afterparty. According to Vogue, her colorist Jacob Schwartz created the custom shade using Redken’s Color Gels Oils as he wanted a red that looked natural, but still had plenty of drama and dimension to it.

Earlier that month, Chrissy Teigen also freshened up her look shortly after welcoming her third baby, going from a chest-length brunette style to a heavily-layered auburn lob. She wrote on Instagram at the time, "breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!!" However, the cookbook author loves to switch things up and has already gone back to waist-length chestnut strands now that everyone else has finally hopped aboard the scarlet hair trend.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

And, forever a trend trailblazer, it seems it was Julia Fox who kicked off the 2023 revival of this color, dyeing her hair as well as her eyebrows Jessica Rabbit red for New York Fashion Week in February. She also extended the shade to her makeup palette for the event, complementing her new hair color with a matching lip liner and a swipe of pink shadow across her lids. While most celebs pay a pretty penny visiting top stylists to achieve this type of radical hair transformations, Fox later shared on TikTok that she did it all herself using a $30 bottle of Manic Panic semi-permanent hair color cream in "Red Passion," which she said she buys in bulk.

In the clip, the actor explains that getting the look is as simple as putting a little coconut oil along the hairline to protect your skin from staining, slathering every inch of your hair in the dye, and then leaving it on for longer than "you're supposed to." No salon appointment required.

