Arie Luyendyk Jr. and wife Lauren Burnham Luyendyk are saying "I do" all over again!



The couple, who met and fell in love on season 22 of The Bachelor, renewed their vows during a recent family trip to Aruba. And in a fun twist, their vow renewal ceremony was an epic group affair.

In a joint post on their respective Instagram pages, Arie, 41, and Lauren, 31, revealed that they took part in the fifth annual Aruba I Do, the Caribbean's largest vow renewal event. The pair was joined by hundreds of other married couples on a beach as they recommitted to each other after four years of marriage.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk met and fell in love on Arie's season of 'The Bachelor.'. Arie Luyendyk/Instagram

"We were able to celebrate alongside our family and couples from around the globe on the shores of Eagle Beach," the two wrote in the caption of the post, which included a video showcasing highlights from their experience.

The footage captured the couple holding hands as they found their private spot at the beach gathering. Lauren wore a simple white dress with ties in the back and a high slit, with her hair styled in a ponytail, while Arie complemented her in a white T-shirt and shorts. They were joined by their three children, daughter Alessi, 4, and twins Lux and Senna, 2, all dressed up for the special occasion.

The couple stood under a palm leaf arch as they renewed their vows, before sharing a kiss and posing for photos. Afterwards, they joined the other couples to celebrate with music and dancing on the beach.

In text captions over the video, Arie and Lauren explained why they decided to do a vow renewal so soon after their 2019 wedding.



"There are different seasons of marriage. Renewing your vows brings new intention and a renewed focus on things that may not have been clear during your wedding day," they shared.

Arie and Lauren Luyendyk tied the knot in January 2019. Arie Luyendyk/Instagram

"There is never a bad time to recommit and share why, and more importantly how, you're going to love and honor your partner," they added, before concluding with, "This is my promise, now and forever."



The reality stars' romantic moment comes after they recently admitted to hitting a rough patch in their marriage after welcoming their twins in June 2021. Appearing on The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever in March, they revealed that they decamped to separate bedrooms at the time.

"We were sleeping in separate bedrooms because we were trying to allow one of us to get sleep one night and then the next night we'd switch," Lauren told host Chris Harrison, who officiated their wedding, held in Maui, Hawaii. "We were kind of just two ships passing in the night for a while."

They also stopped carving out time alone to connect as a couple. "We didn't make any time for each other," Arie said. "We were sleep deprived. Also, I think at that point your temper — your fuse is short, a little bit of bickering and then the sex life kind of goes out the window there too for a while."

After realizing they needed a reset, they worked harder to prioritize their relationship while also parenting three young children. "We made sure that we spent time with each other away from the kids," Arie explained. "We had my parents watch them or we hired help to give us a little bit of a break, which was a much needed thing for us."

