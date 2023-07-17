Ariana Madix’s Favorite ‘Revenge’ Look Is Definitely Not the One You’re Expecting

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star revealed to Ryan Seacrest on Saturday that a different revenge outfit tops the daring red dress she wore to the show's season 10 reunion

Erin Clack
Erin Clack is a Senior Writer-Editor for PEOPLE. She has been writing about fashion, parenting and pop culture for more than 15 years.

Published on July 17, 2023 03:39PM EDT
Ariana Madix may have been seeing red having to confront Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion — but the daring red dress she wore for the occasion surprisingly wasn't her favorite revenge look.

During an appearance on Ryan Seacrest's American Top 40 radio show on Saturday, the reality star, 38, confessed that a different revenge outfit edges out the skin-baring two-piece look by Mônot that was the talk of social media after the reunion premiered in May.

“I did really, really love the red dress that I wore at the reunion, but I have to say maybe my Coachella outfit is my favorite," Madix told Seacrest, referring to the multicolored crop top, belted denim cutoffs and white Converse high-tops she rocked at the music festival in April.

"I wanted to wear something fun, comfortable shoes, and actually do fun activities rather than just sit in a room where we all have to talk about horrible things," she added.

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix wears a multicolored crop top and denim cutoffs at Coachella in April.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

During the explosive season 10 reunion — where Madix came face-to-face with her ex Sandoval, 40, and former best friend Leviss, 28, in the wake of the pair's months-long secret affair — she was asked by Bravo host Andy Cohen if she was sending a message to Sandoval with her fiery red dress.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Cohen, 55, asked in an offscreen moment posted on his Instagram Story during the taping.

She replied, “I feel like it certainly looks that way, huh? … I think his eyes are gonna bleed.”

It's not the only way she's fought back with fashion since the cheating scandal, dubbed Scandoval, broke in March. After part three of the reunion aired on June 7, Madix unveiled a $34.99 T-shirt on Something About Her, the website that she and costar Katie Maloney launched for their sandwich shop business.

The tee featured a cartoon version of Madix pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich along with the words, "f--- me in this shirt."

The shirt was a nod to a very below-the-belt comment that Sandoval made about having sex with his ex-girlfriend. Cohen asked the Tom Tom co-owner if he had slept with anyone else since he began getting intimate with Leviss, prompting Madix to interject, “You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me.”

Sandoval fired back with a not-so-nice review of the encounter. “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot," he griped.

Madix savvily cashed in on the awkward moment with the cheeky T-shirt. Since the scandal, fans have been flocking to the website to buy merch in support of her. At the reunion, Madix and Maloney said they made $200,000 on their line in the first few days after news of the affair broke.

