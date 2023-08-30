Ariana Madix Wears Sexy, Thong-Exposing Dress for Night Out in West Hollywood

The Bravo celeb was seen leaving a club with ‘Vanderpump Rules’ costar Katie Maloney on Tuesday

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on August 30, 2023 02:02PM EDT
'Vanderpump Rules' stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney are spotted leaving a club with friends in West Hollywood. Ariana was sporting a sexy see through dress during the fun night out!
Ariana Madix in West Hollywood. Photo:

BACKGRID

Ariana Madix is keeping the "revenge dress" tour going.

Since breaking the Internet with her fiery red look on the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion, the Bravo star, 38, has sported a series of spicy summer looks, unveiling the latest for a night out in West Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Madix was spotted exiting a club wearing a tight-fitting olive green maxi dress so sheer it revealed the star’s underwear. She appeared to go braless, too, holding her hands over her chest as cameras flashed.

She rounded out her outfit with a textured handbag and gold heels.

Madix was joined by her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney, who glammed up in a short-sleeve indigo dress with black trim and lace heels. She accessorized with a studded silver shoulder bag. 

Ariana Madix in West Hollywood.

BACKGRID

Vanderpump Rules — which received its first two Emmy nominations following the explosive “Scandoval” affair involving Madix, her castmate and ex Tom Sandoval, and former VPR star Raquel Leviss — began filming its 11th season in late June. 

Madix, Maloney and Sandoval — as well as familiar faces Scheana Shay, Lala Kent, Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy and Lisa Vanderpump — can be expected back on the forthcoming season. A premiere date has yet to be confirmed.

Vanderpump Rules attends the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards
The Vanderpump Rules cast at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

This summer, Madix also booked a brief gig as Love Island USA’s new “bombshell,” making a surprise appearance on the show as a guest host

In the teaser, Madix wore a short white halter dress with cutouts, including a circle that showcased her abs. She paired the flared dress with sky-high white sandals and big bombshell hair. 

Earlier this year, Madix paid a visit to the Bloomingdale’s flagship location in New York City wearing an even more daring version of her reunion getup

In a video posted to the company's Instagram account, Madix was seen in the plunging red dress, looking confident and powerful as the wind blew through her blonde bob and pedestrians walked behind her.

And, when she made her first appearance on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live amidst her public breakup, Madix decided to show the viewers who's boss in a skin-baring lace Alessandra Rich gown that she described as a "slutty funeral" look.

