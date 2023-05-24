Ariana Madix is sharing more shocking details about the months-long affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, claimed that her now ex-boyfriend of nine years, 40, hooked up with Leviss, 28, in the guest room of their Los Angeles home while she was asleep.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f----- her,” Madix told podcast host Alex Cooper.

This isn't the first time Madix has made a claim about Sandoval and Leviss's sexual escapades. During the season 10 finale of the Bravo show, Madix also revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had sex in her car while she was mourning the death of her 18-year-old dog Charlotte.

Opening up to friends and costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay about confronting Leviss directly about the affair, Madix said, “I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start? She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"



A flashback then showed Madix telling her female castmates seven months earlier that she needed to leave the trip in Las Vegas because her dog Charlotte "is not going to come back this time."

Back in her conversation with Maloney, 36, and Shay, 38, Madix explained what Leviss told her.

"She said they kissed," Madix said. "Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."



"I'm ... no," a speechless Maloney said.

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Madix concluded.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Elsewhere on Call Her Daddy, Madix also addressed Sandoval’s claim that he tried to break up with her several times but she was “in denial” and “not accepting” of the split, and had an extreme reaction.

She recalled an "hours-long" and "tearful" conversation they had on Valentine's Day about breaking up, where Sandoval also said he was having a "mid-life crisis," but didn't end up the relationship. "I said, 'If we break up, I'm probably going to quit the show, I will probably leave Los Angeles, I will probably deactivate my Instagram.' And he found that to be very offensive," Madix said.

"I was never saying that I was going to kill myself." Madix said. In the season finale, Sandoval told Shay that Madix had “threatened to f------ kill herself,” when he tried to break up with her.

Madix continued on the podcast, "I was saying that this life will be over for me, because I'll go do something else... I'm not talking about physically harming myself."

The reality star also commented on the pair going to couples’ therapy — while his affair with Leviss had already been going on for months — and revealed that Sandoval was the first to suggest the idea.

Madix claimed Sandoval had an opportunity to break up with her during one session, but didn’t. "There was a session that got really intense, and it felt like maybe we were ending. And at the end of the session [the therapist] was like, 'OK, so, is this a break-up?' And he was like, 'No,' ” she said.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies Madix on Instagram, while she also issued her own statement after news of the affair broke.

Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f------ lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Since splitting from Sandoval, Madix has been spending time with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. They attended Coachella together in April and celebrated his birthday together in New York City earlier this month.

"He is very cute, and just the kindest person," Madix told PEOPLE of Wai. "I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now."