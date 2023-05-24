Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss ‘Had Sex in My Guest Room While I Was Sleeping' Next Door

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star dropped new details about 'Scandoval' during an appearance on 'Call Her Daddy' Wednesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 24, 2023 09:17 AM
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Photo:

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Ariana Madix is sharing more shocking details about the months-long affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss

Speaking on the latest episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, claimed that her now ex-boyfriend of nine years, 40, hooked up with Leviss, 28, in the guest room of their Los Angeles home while she was asleep.

“They had sex in my guest room while I was sleeping in my own bed that he and I went to bed in together and then he left the bed and went to the guest room and f----- her,” Madix told podcast host Alex Cooper.

PEOPLE reached out to reps for Sandoval and Leviss for comment.

This isn't the first time Madix has made a claim about Sandoval and Leviss's sexual escapades. During the season 10 finale of the Bravo show, Madix also revealed that Sandoval and Leviss had sex in her car while she was mourning the death of her 18-year-old dog Charlotte. 

Opening up to friends and costars Katie Maloney and Scheana Shay about confronting Leviss directly about the affair, Madix said, “I called Raquel and I started like, making her like, f---ing tell me what the f---? When did this start? She said, 'Right after the girls trip.' I'm like, 'You mean right after Charlotte died?'"

A flashback then showed Madix telling her female castmates seven months earlier that she needed to leave the trip in Las Vegas because her dog Charlotte "is not going to come back this time."

Back in her conversation with Maloney, 36, and Shay, 38, Madix explained what Leviss told her.

"She said they kissed," Madix said. "Well, later that night when we were out here, I pressed Tom. And he said, well, they actually f---ed in her car that night. And he didn't have a key to get in so he had to ring the doorbell and I had to let him in."

"I'm ... no," a speechless Maloney said. 

"My emotions were clearly all over the place and he was angry at me. Angry. At me!" Madix concluded. 

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

Elsewhere on Call Her Daddy, Madix also addressed Sandoval’s claim that he tried to break up with her several times but she was “in denial” and “not accepting” of the split, and had an extreme reaction.  

She recalled an "hours-long" and "tearful" conversation they had on Valentine's Day about breaking up, where Sandoval also said he was having a "mid-life crisis," but didn't end up the relationship. "I said, 'If we break up, I'm probably going to quit the show, I will probably leave Los Angeles, I will probably deactivate my Instagram.' And he found that to be very offensive," Madix said.

"I was never saying that I was going to kill myself." Madix said. In the season finale, Sandoval told Shay that Madix had “threatened to f------ kill herself,” when he tried to break up with her.

Madix continued on the podcast, "I was saying that this life will be over for me, because I'll go do something else... I'm not talking about physically harming myself."

The reality star also commented on the pair going to couples’ therapy — while his affair with Leviss had already been going on for months — and revealed that Sandoval was the first to suggest the idea.

Madix claimed Sandoval had an opportunity to break up with her during one session, but didn’t. "There was a session that got really intense, and it felt like maybe we were ending. And at the end of the session [the therapist] was like, 'OK, so, is this a break-up?' And he was like, 'No,' ” she said.

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On March 3, news broke that Madix and Sandoval had split after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co–owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Leviss was "the final straw.”

"She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way," the insider added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Both Sandoval and Leviss issued public apologies Madix on Instagram, while she also issued her own statement after news of the affair broke.

Madix said that she was "devastated and broken" and had experienced her "darkest hours," but added, "I am so f------ lucky to have the best support system in the world and I hope I can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."

She concluded the post, "What doesn't kill me better run."

Since splitting from Sandoval, Madix has been spending time with fitness trainer Daniel Wai. They attended Coachella together in April and celebrated his birthday together in New York City earlier this month.

"He is very cute, and just the kindest person," Madix told PEOPLE of Wai. "I think that in so many ways, not just romantically, but professionally and on so many levels, it does feel like just a completely new and amazing energy right now."

Related Articles
RHONJ RECAP: Gia Giudice Accuses Joe and Melissa Gorga of 'Trying to Put a Wedge' in Family's Younger Generation
'RHONJ': Gia Giudice Says Relationship with Joe and Melissa Gorga Is 'Over' as Couple 'Completely Burn the Bridge'
SAN MARINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone attend the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens on October 13, 2022 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Jennifer Flavin Stallone Wondered 'Who I Am' amid Empty Nest Woes Before Separation from Sylvester Stallone
ariana madix
Ariana Madix Gives an Update on Her Sandwich Shop with Katie Maloney (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House with Ex Tom Sandoval as Brand Admits It Was SponCon 'Stunt'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix Moves Out of Home She Shared with Ex Tom Sandoval: 'Ready to Dip'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Praise Her for 45th Birthday amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Send Birthday Praise amid Divorce: 'Strongest Woman I Know'
Teresa Giudice, Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga
Teresa Giudice Reaffirms She's 'Not Going Anywhere' but Is 'So Over' Feud with Sister-in-Law Melissa Gorga
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Love & Marriage
Shereé Whitfield Is Stunned When Martell Holt's Friend Confronts Her About His Past Cheating (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ ‘Icky’ VPR Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss for 'Icky' 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale Scenes
Chrissy Teigen appears on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She's Reluctant to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': 'I Don't Like Fighting'
Jenna Ushkowitz, Harry Shum Jr.
'Glee' 's Jenna Ushkowitz and Harry Shum Jr. Ate Gross Food Before Makeout Scenes to Make It More 'Interesting'
Lisa Vanderpump attends the 5th Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala
Lisa Vanderpump Teases 'VPR' Reunion: 'I Think We Are Ready for It'
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix Says She Should 'Definitely Send a Venmo Request' to Raquel Leviss for Mid-Affair Bar Tabs