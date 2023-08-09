Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Are All Smiles Filming 'VPR' Together 5 Months After Bitter Split

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are keeping things professional following their very public, extremely dramatic breakup.

The Vanderpump Rules exes kept their game faces on — and kept their distance — in a photo from a group event photo posted on Instagram Story Tuesday.

According to posts from the occasion, the Bravo show's stars gathered for a private backyard water tasting with water sommelier Martin Riese. And though this wasn't the first time the exes have filmed together since the fallout from their split, this occasion marks the first time they've willingly posed together.

Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 41, were together for nearly a decade before it was revealed in March that the TomTom bar co-owner was having a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss. A source told PEOPLE that the longtime couple "had been having problems for a while" but the cheating scandal was Madix's "final straw."

Madix later told Glamour that "women's intuition" led to her discovering the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman's infidelity,

"It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger," she said of her reaction to the revelation. "When you've been caught red-handed like that, there's no denying it. It's cold, hard evidence. So I think he was struggling. I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling."



That said, Madix admitted to feeling a "sense of freedom" after everything went down, affirming, "Now I feel like I don't have to worry about anybody but myself."

Filming for Vanderpump Rules' 11th season began in late June. Weeks earlier, Madix declared her refusal to film with both Sandoval and Leviss going forward.

"I have nothing to say to either of them," the Something About Her co-owner told The New York Times of Sandoval and Leviss, 28. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

