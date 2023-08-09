Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Are All Smiles Filming 'VPR' Together 5 Months After Bitter Split

The former couple gathered with their fellow 'Vanderpump Rules' costars to film at a backyard water tasting

By
Dory Jackson
dory jackson headshot
Dory Jackson
Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. 
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 04:40PM EDT
VPR Sandoval Ariana filming together
Photo:

Martin Riese/instagram

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are keeping things professional following their very public, extremely dramatic breakup.

The Vanderpump Rules exes kept their game faces on — and kept their distance — in a photo from a group event photo posted on Instagram Story Tuesday.

According to posts from the occasion, the Bravo show's stars gathered for a private backyard water tasting with water sommelier Martin Riese. And though this wasn't the first time the exes have filmed together since the fallout from their split, this occasion marks the first time they've willingly posed together.

VPR Sandoval Ariana filming together

Scheana/instagram

Madix, 38, and Sandoval, 41, were together for nearly a decade before it was revealed in March that the TomTom bar co-owner was having a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss. A source told PEOPLE that the longtime couple "had been having problems for a while" but the cheating scandal was Madix's "final straw."

Madix later told Glamour that "women's intuition" led to her discovering the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman's infidelity,

"It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger," she said of her reaction to the revelation. "When you've been caught red-handed like that, there's no denying it. It's cold, hard evidence. So I think he was struggling. I think he was really mad that his little house of cards was crumbling."

That said, Madix admitted to feeling a "sense of freedom" after everything went down, affirming, "Now I feel like I don't have to worry about anybody but myself."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Filming for Vanderpump Rules' 11th season began in late June. Weeks earlier, Madix declared her refusal to film with both Sandoval and Leviss going forward.

"I have nothing to say to either of them," the Something About Her co-owner told The New York Times of Sandoval and Leviss, 28. "Our show is very real and follows a real group of friends, and neither of them are in the group of friends, so, good luck."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Seasons 1-10 of Vanderpump Rules are now streaming on Peacock.

Related Articles
Luke Valentine - BIG BROTHER SEAON 25
'Big Brother' Season 25 Houseguest Luke Valentine Removed from Series After Using the N-Word on Live Feed
BELOW DECK DOWN UNDER
Below Deck's Captain Jason Hopes Fired Crew Members Involved in Sexual Misconduct Are 'on a Better Journey'
Capt. Jason Chambers, Margot Sisson, Aesha Scott - Below Deck
Below Deck Down Under's Margot Sisson Praises Captain Jason Chambers, Aesha Scott After Crew Member 'Crossed the Line'
David and Lesley Beador
David Beador's Estranged Wife Lesley Shares Cuddly Pic amid Divorce Drama
Luke Jones Laura Bileskaline Below Deck Down Under
'Below Deck Down Under': A Crew Member 'Crossed the Line' After a Drunken Night Out — Triggering 2 Firings
TLC OutDaughtered, Adam and Danielle
'OutDaughtered': Adam and Danielle Worry Hazel 'Freezes Up' as She Tries to Conquer a Major First (Exclusive)
Amanda Abbington from the serie "Safe" attends the Closing Ceremony and "Safe" screening during the 1st Cannes International Series Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 11, 2018 in Cannes, France
'Sherlock' Actress Amanda Abbington Deletes Twitter amid Transphobia Accusations: 'I'm Not a Hateful Person'
BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix, Television personality Tom Schwartz attends the grand opening of Vanderpump
Ariana Madix Is Emphatic She's 'Not Friends' with Tom Schwartz Despite Sitting Across from Him at 'VPR' Event
Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Ex Sean Are 'Looking Forward to the Holidays' with 7 Kids amid Divorce
Braunwyn Windham-Burke Teases Her Estranged Husband May Be Invited to Her Wedding: 'Depends on the Day'
Cynthia Bailey
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey Says She's 'Rebuilding My Life' amid Divorce from Mike Hill
90 Day Kimberly TJ
90 Day's Kimberly Starts Her Wedding Week on the Wrong Foot with 'Super Uncomfortable' Family Interactions
90 Day: A Revelation from Razvan Raises Red Flags for Amanda as Friend Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic.'
90 Day: A Revelation from Razvan Raises Red Flags for Amanda as Friend Calls Their Relationship 'Toxic'
Brynn Whitfield
RHONY's Brynn Whitfield Opens Up About Alleged Abandonment, Abuse in Infancy: 'Super F---ed up'
90 Day Yohan Sweet-Talks Daniele into Embracing Motherhood Again 22 Years After Having Her Son
90 Day: Daniele's Friends Express Concern Over Her Desire to Start a Family with Yohan
janelle brown
Janelle Brown Says She Will 'Break Barriers' to Create the Future She Wants After Kody Brown Split
Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard visit 'Top of The Rock' at Rockefeller Center on December 10, 2021 in New York City
Hannah Brown Says She Has 'Great Luck' to Be 'Madly in Love' with Boyfriend Adam After Meeting on Dating App