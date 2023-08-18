Ariana Madix Will Tell 'the Whole Story' of Tom Sandoval Split in New Solo Cocktail Book

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star says her new book 'Single AF Cocktails' is her "breakup album"

Published on August 18, 2023 05:07PM EDT
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Ariana Madix is mixing up a good book.

On Friday, the Vanderpump Rules star shared the news of her upcoming cocktail book, Single AF Cocktails. It comes after Madix, 38, split from ex Tom Sandoval after he cheated on her with her former friend Raquel Leviss.

Madix posted about the book on Instagram and wrote about how the book will have more than just drink inspiration.

“These last few months have been a whirlwind and though I’m in a better place now, having my personal devastation unfold so publicly was painful,” she wrote. “Through all the rumors and crazy headlines, everyone had their own hot take on what happened and I’ll forever be grateful for those who continue to support me through all of it. But now is the time that I’m fully telling my side of the story.”

She continued, calling the new book her “breakup album.” “The story of our relationship and the betrayal that ended it all, told through drinks,” Madix said.

Ariana Madix book
Cover of Ariana Madix's New Book Single AF Cocktails.

Clarkson Potter

Madix and Sandoval’s nine year relationship came to an end in March when she found out about the TomTom restaurant co-owner's months-long affair with Leviss, all of which played out on the Bravo show.

The book will be released by Clarkson Potter on Dec. 5. Madix wrote that each cocktail recipe in it — with powerful titles like Rumors (a dark crème de cassis drink) and We Ride at Dawn (a mezcal margarita) — will tell part of the story of what happened in her own words.

Tom Sandoval
Tom Sandoval.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

"From our happy honeymoon phase, the early issues in our relationship, to when everything broke, and finally, making it out the other side, stronger than before, I’ll cover it all," she said. "The book tells the whole story, but it’s also a thank you to all of you, my friends, and my family who rallied behind me and picked me up when my world fell down."

Fellow VPR castmates commented their excitement for the upcoming book. Katie Maloney, Madix’s co-owner of soon-to-open sandwich shop Something About Her, wrote, “Can’t freaking wait! So proud of you!” Costar and best pal Scheana Shay commented, “A TRUE QUEEN.”

The bartender’s first mixology book Fancy AF Cocktails was a collaboration with Sandoval. The couple’s making of the book was a storyline during several seasons of the hit reality series. It was released in December 2019 and instantly shot up Amazon's best-seller list upon its debut.

