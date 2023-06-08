Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex

The reality star is cashing in on her ex-boyfriend's below-the-belt comment.

By Erin Clack
Published on June 8, 2023 12:40 PM
Ariana Madix. Photo:

 Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Something About Her

Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules reunion featured many explosive moments — but perhaps none more shocking than when Tom Sandoval made a very below-the-belt comment about having sex with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

During part 3 of the season 10 reunion, Sandoval, 40, was in the hot seat, facing major backlash from his costars for engaging in a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, 28. Things got even worse for the musician and bar owner when host Andy Cohen asked him if he had slept with anyone else since he began getting intimate with Leviss.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” Madix, 37, said, prompting Sandoval to fire back with a not-so-nice review of the encounter. “She kept her T-shirt on. It was really hot," he griped.

Now, Madix is cashing in on the diss with new merchandise on Something About Her, the website that she and costar Katie Maloney launched for their upcoming sandwich shop business.

Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix T-shirt.

Something About Her

She unveiled a $34.99 T-shirt on the site after the reunion aired, featuring a cartoon version of herself pulling apart a grilled cheese sandwich along with the words, 'f--- me in this shirt.’

Since the news of what's been dubbed "Scandoval" first broke, fans have been flocking to the website to buy merch in support of Madix. At the reunion, Madix and Maloney said they made $200,000 on their line in the first few days after news of the affair broke.

VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Tom Sandoval -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo); VANDERPUMP RULES -- Season:10 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo)
From left: Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss. Tommy Garcia/Bravo (3)

Not surprisingly, Sandoval’s cruel comment drew anger from his costars at the reunion. “You’re disgusting,” Lala Kent and James Kennedy repeated over and over as he feebly attempted to apologize.

Madix continued to take her ex to task for his behavior, especially when he and Leviss both revealed they were still in love.

"I just can't think of two worse people," she said, before telling Leviss, "F--- yourself with a cheese grater. F--- you. You f------ suck. You're disgusting, and I wish nothing but the worst f------ s--- that could ever happen to a person on you."

She also told Sandoval, "You're disgusting. You're gross, this is gross. When is it gonna click that it's f------ gross?!"

VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Ariana Madix, Andy Cohen
Ariana Madix and Andy Cohen. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

On March 3, news broke of Madix and Sandoval’s split after nine years after she learned of the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner’s affair with Leviss. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair "had been having problems for a while" but his months-long affair with Levis was "the final straw.”

Madix recently told PEOPLE that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March was her lowest point.


"It felt like rock bottom," she said. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

"When this first happened, I really thought, 'I don't know how I can trust anyone again," added Madix. "A friend of mine — about 10, 11 days after I found out — encouraged me not to lose that part of myself; to still see the good in people, and to trust people, and to be loyal to my friends and my relationships. And I was kind of like, 'Yeah, I don't know about that...'"

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

