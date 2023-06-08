Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval 'Deprived' Her of 'Intimacy' Beyond Sex: 'I Am Not Your Fleshlight'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star called out men who "act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them"

By
Kelly Martinez
Headshot
Kelly Martinez
Kelly Martinez is a TV writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. She was previously a Staff Writer at BuzzFeed for over three years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on June 8, 2023 05:34 PM

Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is opening up about the intimacy – or lack thereof — she shared with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

In a new interview with Glamour, the reality star, 36, got candid about her nine-year romance with Sandoval, 40, and what was happening behind closed doors before it was revealed that he was having a months-long affair with their VPR costar, Raquel Leviss.

“I feel like I'm someone who craves intimacy outside of just penetrative sex, and that was something that I was deprived of for so long,” Madix explained. “As women, we might bring something up a bunch of times and then we just stop. That's where I was at.”

Madix ultimately realized she couldn’t keep “nagging” her then-boyfriend to want to spend time with her.

“The way that so many men act like they are entitled to your body and entitled to sex because you're in a relationship with them,” she said. “I am not your Fleshlight. I spelled out what I needed, but hello. It's a two-person situation.”

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Todd Williamson/Bravo via Getty Images

“When the cheating scandal, dubbed Scandoval, finally broke in early March, Madix revealed that she was in so much “shock” that she wasn’t necessarily sad right away.

It was like the air was sucked out of my lungs. It was shock, disbelief on some level, but then also anger,” she recalled.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She said the revelation was especially difficult because she — and others — assumed their relationship would last forever. She also explained why she feels a lot of viewers could relate to the situation.

“There are layers to it. The best-friend layer, the fact that [he] and I were together for so long and so many people, including myself, saw us as endgame,” Madix said. “It’s the deception, the trying to manipulate a narrative, the fact that so many people have been through this themselves and they recognize parts of it.”

Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

During part 3 of the season 10 reunion on Wednesday, Sandoval sparked outrage when he made a shocking comment about his and Madix’s sex life. When host Andy Cohen asked him if he had slept with anyone else since he began his affair with Leviss, Madix fired back at her ex.

“You know who he did sleep with after him and Raquel started sleeping together? Me,” Madix said. Her response prompted a comment from Sandoval about how she “kept her T-shirt on” during the intimate moment, which he snarkily described as “really hot.”

Madix subsequently dropped merchandise on her and costar Katie Maloney’s site appearing to embrace the diss: a t-shirt with a cartoon version of herself pulling apart a grilled cheese and captioned, ‘'f--- me in this shirt.’

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

It's been a journey for Madix to get to this point. When Scandoval first broke, it was overwhelming for the star, who revealed that she was flooded with anxiety by the news.

"My anxiety at first was through the roof," she told PEOPLE in May. "Those first few weeks ... just the stomach ache, not being able to fall asleep, not eating and feeling sick even at the idea of wanting to eat. It was really so bad."

Ultimately, though, things are now starting to look up for the reality star. “I definitely feel this sense of freedom,” Madix told Glamour. “Now I feel like I don't have to worry about anybody but myself.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVBMRdlPcey/
Shantel VanSanten Confirms She and Ex Victor Webster Are in Mediation amid Ongoing Divorce
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
VPR's Raquel Leviss Confirms Lightning Bolt Necklace Was for Tom Sandoval and Who He 'Became in My Life’
Tamra Judge arrives at the grand opening of Villa Azur Las Vegas
Tamra Judge Says Her Relationship with Estranged Daughter Sidney Is 'Good': Things Are 'Nice'
Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion', Tcl Chinese Theatre Imax, Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States - 07 Jun 2022 American actress Ariana Madix arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on June 6, 2022 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States; Raquel Leviss attends the "Give Them Lala Beauty" party hosted by Lala Kent of "Vanderpump Rules" at Beauty & Essex on June 30, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Television personality Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of Vanderpump Ã  Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
VPR’s Raquel Proposed She Be 'an Addition' in Throuple with Sandoval & Ariana: 'Didn’t Seem That Far-Fetched'
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss
Tom Sandoval Outrages 'VPR' Cast with Sex Dig About Ariana Madix: 'You’re Disgusting!'
Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Vows She's 'Not Getting Back' with Tristan Thompson: 'It's My Job to Set Boundaries'
Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval
Tom Schwartz Says Tom Sandoval 'Exploited Me' and Has Shown 'a Lack of Remorse' About Raquel Affair
tamra-judge-shannon-beador1.jpg
'RHOC': Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge Emotionally Reunite After Feuding For 2 Years: 'I Miss My Best Friend'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nick Thompson attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Broadcasted live on FOX. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for iHeartRadio); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: Danielle Ruhl arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Love Is Blind's Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl Open Up About Getting Married in the 'Worst Possible Mental Space'
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
Sandoval and Raquel Admit They're Still in Love as Ariana Obliterates Them at 'VPR' Reunion: 'You Are Nothing'
LIFETIME REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA MADIX AS OFFICER KAREN.
Ariana Madix Lays Down the Law in Exclusive First Look at Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter'
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Admits She Is a 'Lights-Off' Girl in the Bedroom: 'Don't Look at Me'
Debbie and Oussama 90 Day Fiance
90 Day's Debbie Says Ex Oussama Is 'Looking for Barry White Time' as He Re-Woos Her with Messages and Poetry
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka
Khloé Kardashian Says She 'Cried' Watching Video of Her Relationship with Sister Kylie Jenner
Jill Duggar Dillard Say She is So Incredibly Grateful for Husband Derick Following Release of Doc on Her Family;
Jill Duggar Dillard Says She’s 'So Incredibly Grateful' for Husband Derick as Docuseries Examines Her Family