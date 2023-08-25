Ariana Madix Says Bethenny Frankel 'Upset Me More' Than Raquel Leviss: 'She Should Know Better'

Ariana Madix has broken her silence on Bethenny Frankel’s extended podcast conversation with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

The Vanderpump Rules star was not amused by the three-part interview, which premiered on Frankel’s Just B podcast last week. On Friday, the Single AF author visited the Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast to give her unfiltered reaction to the former pageant queen's statements about the affair with Madix's ex Tom Sandoval.

“It has impacted [my mental health,” said Madix, 38, who admitted she'd read the synopsis of the podcast but hasn’t listened yet. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with, or anything bad with Rachel going on anything to do any interview. She should ... it makes sense. But some of the things that were said made me really sad, made me angry.”



Madix does have some sympathy for alleged misconceptions by Leviss, 28: “With Rachel, she’s still going along with some things that were told to her over the last year or so from [Tom], and I think that made me really sad.”

She said Leviss was “putting a lot of weight onto what was being told to her” by Sandoval, adding, “I get why maybe, even though you should know better at that point that those things are not true — you’re choosing to believe him.”



Madix is less ready to give the benefit of the doubt to Frankel, 52. “But Bethenny, I feel like should have known better," she said, "and who actually upset me more in the things that were said because even, I guess, as recently as [another podcast] she said, ‘Oh, Ariana’s forgiven him’. I’m like, 'Why are you speaking for me? I don’t know you. You don’t know what the f--- you’re talking about, lady.'"

She added, “There were a lot of things that were said by her that I think made me more angry. I feel like she should know better.”

The Real Housewives of New York alum’s podcast was the first time Leviss has spoken in depth about her months-long affair with Sandoval, 40, which led to the end of his nine-year relationship with Madix.

In one segment, Leviss said she “needed to get caught” in the affair. “Because it would have just continued, and that’s not who I want to be. This was the biggest wakeup call for me.”

On the podcast, Leviss also gave a “hell no” when asked about returning to reality TV. Around the same time, it was confirmed that she will not return for season 11 of VPR after the explosive season 10 reunion.

