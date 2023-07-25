‘Bombshell’ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in White with Racy Cutouts for ‘Love Island USA’ Cameo

Ariana Madix continues her revenge dress tour.

At the end of Monday night’s episode of Love Island USA, Madix teased an upcoming surprise appearance, walking in slow motion toward the camera in a jaw-dropping white dress complete with sexy cutouts.

The Vanderpump Rules star will appear on Tuesday’s night episode in a crossover no one saw coming.

“A very special bombshell hits the villa,” narrator Iain Stirling says in the promo as Madix makes her way to the villa in Fiji, the location of this season’s show. “Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix delivers the drama.”

In another promo released before the show, Madix lays on a chaise lounge outside the villa and receives a text — just like the contestants on the show. “I got a text,” she said. “You could say there’s a hot new bombshell entering the villa. Me!”

“Don’t miss me drop into the villa on an all-new episode of Love Island USA,” she added.

In both promos, Madix wears a short white halter dress with cutouts, including a circle that showcases her abs. She paired the flared dress with sky-high white sandals and big bombshell hair.



Her new dress continues her ongoing tour of rocking hot revenge looks. Following her internet-breaking barely there scarlet two-piece set — a top and skirt combo that goes for $1,790 all together — which she wore to the highly anticipated reunion for VPR in March, the star is continuing her hot streak of wearing her vengeance on her sleeve.



In April, Madix stopped by Bloomingdale's flagship location in New York City to show ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval what he is missing in a tight-fitting, ultra-plunging, long-sleeve mini dress, which she modeled on the busy city streets for the retailer.

In a video posted to the company's Instagram account, Madix was seen in the plunging dress, looking confident and powerful as the wind blows on her blonde bob and pedestrians walk behind her.

Bloomingdale's seemed to be on her side of the drama as they captioned the post, "It's Wednesday and we're *pumped*! Guess who stopped by our NYC flagship for some #revengedressshopping 😉🔥," also teasing a big reveal coming to their account soon.

The reason for all this revenge talk? Madix's boyfriend of nine years and VPR co-star Sandoval cheated on her with onscreen colleague Raquel Leviss.

In March, a source close to the situation told PEOPLE, "This has been going on for upwards of 6 months — all the while, Tom was sleeping next to Ariana in bed," continuing, "She was completely blindsided by this; devastated doesn't even scratch the surface of how she feels."

Following the scandal — dubbed Scandoval by the internet — the two split as Sandoval said they were "growing apart," and their "communication was not great," though he admitted, "I still love Ariana, and I care about her very much. But we, for a while, had sort of just having our own lives." He also shared that he has since "got my ass into therapy immediately to try and figure out what the hell I'm gonna do."

