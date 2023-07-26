Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' — 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One

Ariana Madix hasn't let Tom Sandoval of the hook for his wandering ways just yet.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, took aim at her former boyfriend of nine years, 41, during her appearance on Love Island USA Tuesday. After last season’s revelations concerning Sandoval’s cheating with castmate Raquel Leviss, Madix set out to make sure the Islanders felt confident in their partners’ honesty.

Ariana Madix. Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Hosting a “Mr. and Mrs.” game, Madix asked players increasingly personal (and often awkward) questions about their dates. The goal of the game was to see “who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another,” according to the Vanderpump Rules star.

“Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with,” Madix said, clearly alluding to her intense fallout with Sandoval. “And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later.”

The not-so-subtle digs come nearly five months after Madix and Sandoval split after she found intimate video of Leviss, 28, on Sandoval's phone.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Frazer Harrison/Getty

“They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana,” an insider told PEOPLE back in March. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Since then, Sandoval admitted to cheating on Madix with Leviss for more than seven months, even as Madix was building a friendship with Leviss. The TomTom owner made a public apology on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Following the revelations, Bravo picked cameras back up (filming had officially wrapped months prior), leading to an explosive — and ultimately Emmy-nominated — season of VPR.

In the show’s dramatic final episode before the three-part reunion, Madix put her rage on full display. In one of the most quoted moments of Vanderpump Rules history, Madix claimed that she wanted Sandoval "to die."

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix. Amanda Edwards/Getty

During the reunion, Madix rocked red-hot, cut-out "revenge dress" and hurled insults at her ex as costar James Kennedy called him a “poo poo head” and a “worm with a mustache.”

Since then, Madix has been been cozying up to fitness instructor Daniel Wai and signing on for the next season of Dancing with the Stars while season 11 filming for VPR is underway.

Love Island USA and Vanderpump Rules can both be streamed on Peacock.