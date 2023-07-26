Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' — 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star threw some shade at ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval nearly five months after his cheating scandal broke up their nine-year relationship

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 26, 2023 12:52PM EDT
Ariana Madix on Knowing 'Who You're Sharing a Bed with' â 'It's Better to Find Out Sooner' They're Not the One
Ariana Madix. Photo:

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty

Ariana Madix hasn't let Tom Sandoval of the hook for his wandering ways just yet. 

The Vanderpump Rules star, 38, took aim at her former boyfriend of nine years, 41, during her appearance on Love Island USA Tuesday. After last season’s revelations concerning Sandoval’s cheating with castmate Raquel Leviss, Madix set out to make sure the Islanders felt confident in their partners’ honesty. 

LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix.

Lila Seeley/PEACOCK

Hosting a “Mr. and Mrs.” game, Madix asked players increasingly personal (and often awkward) questions about their dates. The goal of the game was to see “who's actually been taking the time to get to know one another,” according to the Vanderpump Rules star. 

“Take it from me, it's important to know who you're dating or sharing a bed with,” Madix said, clearly alluding to her intense fallout with Sandoval. “And if they're not the one for you, trust me, it's better to find out sooner rather than later.”

The not-so-subtle digs come nearly five months after Madix and Sandoval split after she found intimate video of Leviss, 28, on Sandoval's phone.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles premiere of Universal Pictures' "Jurassic World Dominion"
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

“They had been having problems for a while, but this was the final straw for Ariana,” an insider told PEOPLE back in March. "She put up with a lot over the years, but she won't sit back and be disrespected this way."

Since then, Sandoval admitted to cheating on Madix with Leviss for more than seven months, even as Madix was building a friendship with Leviss. The TomTom owner made a public apology on Instagram, writing, “I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly."

Following the revelations, Bravo picked cameras back up (filming had officially wrapped months prior), leading to an explosive — and ultimately Emmy-nominated — season of VPR.

In the show’s dramatic final episode before the three-part reunion, Madix put her rage on full display. In one of the most quoted moments of Vanderpump Rules history, Madix claimed that she wanted Sandoval "to die." 

Television personalities Tom Sandoval (L) and Ariana Madix attend the Friends and Family Opening at Schwartz & Sandy's with the cast of "Vanderpump Rules" at Schwartz & Sandy's Lounge on July 26, 2022
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix.

Amanda Edwards/Getty

During the reunion, Madix rocked red-hot, cut-out "revenge dress" and hurled insults at her ex as costar James Kennedy called him a “poo poo head” and a “worm with a mustache.” 

Since then, Madix has been been cozying up to fitness instructor Daniel Wai and signing on for the next season of Dancing with the Stars while season 11 filming for VPR is underway.

Never miss a story — sign up for to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.PEOPLE's free daily newsletter

Love Island USA and Vanderpump Rules can both be streamed on Peacock.

Related Articles
Ryan Evans confirms his sexuality
'High School Musical' Character Ryan Evans Confirms Sexuality as He Kisses a Man in New 'HSMTMTS' Clip
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
Mark Consuelos Makes a (Shirtless) Splash in Latest Ab-Baring Photo Courtesy of Kelly Ripa
VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Sandoval, VANDERPUMP RULES -- "Reunion" -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Schwartz, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Details 'Emotionally Draining' One-on-One 'Healing' with Tom Sandoval: 'My Eyelashes Hurt'
LOVE ISLAND -- "Week 2" Episode 508 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Grills 'Love Island' Players on Sex as 1 Says 'Look Up Bad Bitch in the Dictionary' to Find Her
âBombshellâ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in Angelic White with Racy Cutouts for âLove Island USAâ Cameo
‘Bombshell’ Ariana Madix Revamps the Revenge Dress in White with Racy Cutouts for ‘Love Island USA’ Cameo
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Fiancée Emmy Medders Spark Split Rumors with Drastic Social Media Moves
Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky gym no wedding ring
Kyle Richards Says Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Wasn't Related to Her Separation: ‘I Lift Weights’
NeNe Leakes and Bryson Bryant
NeNe Leakes Breaks Silence on Son Bryson's Arrest: 'He Has an Addiction, There's Nothing I Can Do' (Exclusive)
Sutton Stracke, Kyle Richards at Kyle Richards in Support of NAMI, Hosts a Night of Musicy at The Fleur Room
Sutton Stracke Pays Tribute to 'Thick and Thin' Friendship with Kyle Richards amid 'RHOBH' Costar's Separation
Jo Koy attends the "Here Lies Love" Broadway Opening Night; Chelsea Handler attends Variety Power of Comedy Presented By Inspire Brands
Jo Koy Says He Has 'Nothing but the Best Love' for Ex Chelsea Handler: 'She's a Beautiful Person'
Marcus Jordan Calls Larsa Pippen 'Best Mom & Wife' on Birthday Flowers Gift
Marcus Jordan Is 'Not Afraid' to Have Larsa Pippen Go Through His Phone But Admits It’s 'a Dangerous Game'
Love Island Season 4
Former 'Love Island USA' Staffers File Lawsuit Against Show's Producing Team, Claiming Labor Law Violations
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Reveals Boyfriend Dralin is Moving to College with Her
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Says Boyfriend Dralin Is Moving to College with Her: 'It Will Be Fun'
Ariana Grande Performs at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMYÃÂ® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles; The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Romance Is Not Linked to SpongeBob Voice Actor, Jokes His Wife
ethan and olivia plath
'Welcome to Plathville''s Olivia Plath Posts Dinner Party Picture with Husband Ethan amid Breakup Rumors
Raquel Leviss is spotted visiting family in Tucson, Arizona as 'Vanderpump Rules' begins filming without her.
Raquel Leviss Visits Family Wearing ‘Be a Good Person’ Hat as 'Vanderpump Rules' Begins Filming