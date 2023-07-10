Is Ariana Madix Headed to 'Love Island'? 'VPR' Star Teases a 'Hot New Bombshell' in the Villa

Known 'Love Island' superfan Ariana Madix posted a bikini-clad TikTok captioned: "Don't worry, I don't bite"

By
Esther Kang
esther kang headshot
Esther Kang
Esther Kang is a writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and has previously worked for publications like TMZ and TooFab.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 10, 2023 02:57PM EDT
Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty

Ariana Madix isn’t afraid to make waves on Love Island.

After the Vanderpump Rules star may was criticized by ex Tom Sandoval for spending too much time watching the dating show, she's now seeming leveraged her love for the reality series to enjoy yet another post-Scandoval bump

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, the 38-year-old Something About Her co-owner lip-synced to a soundbyte from Love Island USA while wearing a pair of black sunglasses. 

“This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” she mouthed as the clip transitioned into a shot of her spinning to a pop track while wearing a neon green bikini.

"Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite," the Bravolebrity hinted in the caption. 

PEOPLE has reached out to Peacock about the potential appearance.

Even if Madix's toes aren't in the sand any time soon, they're about to hit the ground running in America's favorite ballroom — it was confirmed on Thursday that she's sign on to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars

Judge Derek Hough visited Madix and her VPR costar Katie Maloney's Something About Her sandwich shop last week to make the announcement on Good Morning America.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" said Hough, 38. "Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

"That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," she said, before showing off her dance moves.

Ariana Madix
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Madix found herself in the center of a Love Island-worthy lust triangle in early March when she discovered Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on for months with her good friend and VPR costar Raquel Leviss

Madix immediately ended the relationship and has spent the last several months fielding support from her castmates and fans alike.

She went on to book a role in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, has forged various high-profile partnerships and even attended the 2023 White House Press Correspondents Dinner.

Most recently she was spotted getting down at her ex's TomTom bar as fans in the crowd cheered her on and cameras capture it all for season 11 of the Bravo series. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Love Island USA season 5 premieres July 18 on Peacock.

Related Articles
ariana madix
'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' After Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal
ariana madix
Tom Who? Ariana Madix Grinds It Out While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' at Ex Tom Sandoval's Bar
Cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrive to the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards
Raise Your Glasses High! A New 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff Is in the Works on Bravo
Tom Sandoval arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World Dominion'
Tom Sandoval Delays 'Vanderpump Rules' Return to Film Fox's 'Special Forces': Sources
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Shares Birthday Tributes from 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars amid Tom Sandoval Split Scandal
Tom Schwartz attends FOX's Stars On Mars "The Mars Bar" VIP red carpet press preview at Scum and Villainy Cantina on June 01, 2023
Tom Schwartz Is 'Optimistic' for 'High-Stakes' New 'VPR' Season but Doesn't 'Know What to Expect' (Exclusive)
Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss
'Vanderpump Rules' Cast 'Start Filming' Season 11 — but Not Everyone Is Officially on Board (Sources)
Ariana Madix Drops T-Shirt Embracing Tom Sandovalâs Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Ariana Madix Drops Merch Embracing Tom Sandoval’s 'VPR' Reunion Diss for Wearing T-Shirt During Sex
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of Lionsgate's "Midnight In The Switchgrass" at Regal LA Live on July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval 'Deprived' Her of 'Intimacy' Beyond Sex: 'I Am Not Your Fleshlight'
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
'VPR' Exclusive: Sandoval Debates What a 'Mistress' Is as Raquel Is Called 'Hypocritical' and 'Insane'
Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of "Vanderpump Rules" attend Kyle Chan's Retail Store Opening at Kyle Chan Design on June 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
'VPR': Ariana Hoped She Could Return to 'Fun, Romantic Times' and 'Rebuild' Bond with Sandoval amid His Affair
Raquel Leviss; Tom Sandoval
'VPR': Watch Sandoval Listen to Raquel Reveal She Made Out with Another Man a Day Before Their Affair Began
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
Ariana Madix Says She Should 'Definitely Send a Venmo Request' to Raquel Leviss for Mid-Affair Bar Tabs
Brock Davies, Scheana Shay
VPR's Scheana Shay Celebrates 'Incredible' Husband Brock Davies' Birthday: 'Love You So Much'
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11 https://www.instagram.com/p/CtX8v7qNJ_a/?hl=en
Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11
Raquel Leviss Buys Lightning Bolt Necklace Similar to Tom Sandoval's in Vanderpump Rules . https://www.bravotv.com/vanderpump-rules/season-10/videos/raquel-leviss-turned-a-new-leaf-in-her-relationship-with-james. Credit: Bravo; LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Tom Sandoval attends the grand opening of The House of Barrie at House of Barrie on October 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for House of Barrie)
VPR's Raquel Leviss Confirms Lightning Bolt Necklace Was for Tom Sandoval and Who He 'Became in My Life’