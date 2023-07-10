Is Ariana Madix Headed to 'Love Island'? 'VPR' Star Teases a 'Hot New Bombshell' in the Villa

Ariana Madix isn’t afraid to make waves on Love Island.

After the Vanderpump Rules star may was criticized by ex Tom Sandoval for spending too much time watching the dating show, she's now seeming leveraged her love for the reality series to enjoy yet another post-Scandoval bump.

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, the 38-year-old Something About Her co-owner lip-synced to a soundbyte from Love Island USA while wearing a pair of black sunglasses.

“This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa,” she mouthed as the clip transitioned into a shot of her spinning to a pop track while wearing a neon green bikini.



"Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don't worry, I don't bite," the Bravolebrity hinted in the caption.

PEOPLE has reached out to Peacock about the potential appearance.

Even if Madix's toes aren't in the sand any time soon, they're about to hit the ground running in America's favorite ballroom — it was confirmed on Thursday that she's sign on to compete for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars.

Judge Derek Hough visited Madix and her VPR costar Katie Maloney's Something About Her sandwich shop last week to make the announcement on Good Morning America.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" said Hough, 38. "Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

"That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," she said, before showing off her dance moves.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Madix found herself in the center of a Love Island-worthy lust triangle in early March when she discovered Sandoval, her boyfriend of nine years, had been cheating on for months with her good friend and VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

Madix immediately ended the relationship and has spent the last several months fielding support from her castmates and fans alike.

She went on to book a role in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, has forged various high-profile partnerships and even attended the 2023 White House Press Correspondents Dinner.

Most recently she was spotted getting down at her ex's TomTom bar as fans in the crowd cheered her on and cameras capture it all for season 11 of the Bravo series.



Love Island USA season 5 premieres July 18 on Peacock.

