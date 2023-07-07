'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' After Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Ariana Madix is officially a contender for the mirrorball trophy!

On Friday, Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough announced on Good Morning America that the Vanderpump Rules star, 38, will appear on season 32 of the ABC dance competition.

"This season on Dancing with the Stars, we are going absolutely mad — mad for Madix!" Hough said, introducing Madix. "Say goodbye to the drama and hello to the dance floor!"

'That's right, I'm Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix, and I will be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars this season," she said, before showing off some moves with Hough.

Madix is the first star to be revealed for season 23 of Dancing with the Stars. The full cast will be revealed on Good Morning America Sept. 13.



Andy Cohen previously teased Madix’s involvement in DWTS on his Sirius XM radio show, Andy Cohen Live in May.

“I mean, she’s gotten endorsement deals. She’s on Dancing with the Stars. The way people responded to her last night was so positively,” he said of her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Hough, who is taking over as head judge this season after Len Goodman died in April, also teased Madix's casting on Thursday when he appeared on GMA's Instagram Story.

"Good morning, America!" he said in the clip, which appeared to be filmed inside Madix and VPR costar Katie Maloney's new sandwich shop, Something About Her. "Guess who is joining Dancing with the Stars this season?"

Derek Hough on Good Morning America's Instagram Story. gma/instagram

The casting news comes more than four months after she split from her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, after she discovered his affair with their VPR costar and friend, Raquel Leviss.

Madix first commented on the breakup in an Instagram post about two weeks after the secret relationship was exposed.

Rather than addressing Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, she thanked her fans and friends: "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

She ended the statement, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss. Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

In May, she opened up to PEOPLE about her reaction to learning of the affair, sharing, "My anxiety at first was through the roof. Those first few weeks ... just the stomach ache, not being able to fall asleep, not eating and feeling sick even at the idea of wanting to eat. It was really so bad."

She said that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March was her lowest point.

"It felt like rock bottom," she explained. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

Ariana Madix as Officer Karen in 'Buying Back My Daughter'. Lifetime

Since the split, Madix has booked a part in the upcoming Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter. PEOPLE exclusively revealed a first look at her role as Officer Karen in the film, which is set to premiere this fall.

She's also staying busy by landing more than 10 brand partnerships amid fallout from Scandoval, according to Variety.

In Glamour’s June cover story, Madix revealed that she said yes to nearly every sponsorship deal to provide for her family.

“We have no generational wealth in our family. I want to make enough money to be able to take care of my mom and my brother and any other family members who may or may not need it," she explained. "I never want to worry about it ever, ever, ever. So I will work as much as possible to not have to.”

She also moved on with new love Daniel Wai, who she celebrated her 38th birthday with last month, and began shooting season 11 of Vanderpump Rules.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars premieres this fall on ABC, and will stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

