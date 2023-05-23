Ariana Madix Gives an Update on Her Sandwich Shop with Katie Maloney (Exclusive)

It’s all coming together at Ariana Madix’s new sandwich shop.



Madix tells PEOPLE that fans may not have to wait too long for an opportunity to visit Something About Her, the eatery she’s opening with her Vanderpump Rules costar Katie Maloney.



Madix, 37, and Maloney, 36, are deep in the design and decision-making process for their upcoming Los Angeles bistro. “There’s been a few people who have walked by and done some TikToks, or they see paint going on the walls and we’re putting in banquettes," says Madix while promoting her new partnership with BIC EasyRinse razors.



Viewers of Vanderpump Rules got a glimpse of the subs being tested, including a Greek salad sandwich and a spicy turkey sandwich, when the cast had a tasting for the show. While they are still finalizing the menu, Madix does have some inspiration for the sandwiches' names.



“I think in the same sense that the name of the sandwich shop is Something About Her, I think that the sandwiches may or may not be named after really admirable and wonderful women both in the public eye and our personal lives,” she says.



For fans who just can’t wait to stop in for a sandwich, Madix tells PEOPLE that she has "a feeling that you will be able to do that this summer.”



Madix has been staying busy outside of Something About Her, too. Her partnership with BIC EasyRinse razors comes at "exactly the right time," the product's patented unclogging technology not only resulting in a smoother shave with less irritation, but also giving Madix a perfect metaphor for her life right now. "It's time for me to get free and unclogged," Madix says. "With so many exciting things going on in my life, the last thing I want to do is be standing in my shower, banging my razor against the wall, wasting water trying to unclog. So in addition to unclogging my life, I'm also unclogging my razor with Bic. It's very exciting."



Madix received words of support from multiple women after finding out that Tom Sandoval, 39, her boyfriend of nine years, was in a months-long affair with Raquel Leviss, 28, one of her best friends.



“There was Jennifer Lopez, there's been people like Molly Shannon, Kristin Chenoweth, like a pretty long and very incredible mind-blowing list of people who have spoken about it or who even just have any knowledge of any of it at all," says Madix.



She adds that these women “are heroes of mine,” and that whenever one weighs in on her situation "my jaw is on the floor.”



Recently, Chrissy Teigen shared her thoughts on Sandoval and Leviss’s affair and the Vanderpump Rules season finale.



"It was icky," the Cravings author, 37, said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "And then they were like, 'Let's not kiss. The cameras are here.' But you could see it in between them. It was weird seeing them together, for sure."

