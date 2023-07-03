Tom Who? Ariana Madix Grinds It Out While Filming 'Vanderpump Rules' at Ex Tom Sandoval's Bar

As the 'Vanderpump Rules' star danced the night away on Friday, the crowd cheered "Ari! Ari! Ari!"

Published on July 3, 2023 02:05PM EDT
ariana madix
Ariana Madix. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Ariana Madix isn't letting the Scandoval get her down but she is getting down!

The 38-year-old reality star was seen enjoying a night out — and showing off her best dance moves — while filming the upcoming season of Vanderpump Rules at her ex Tom Sandoval’s bar TomTom on Friday. In the fan-shared TikTok video, Madix clearly felt the love from customers as they can be heard chanting “Ari! Ari! Ari!” as she danced the night away to tunes spun by costar James Kennedy.

"First weekend filming vanderpump rules season 11,” read the caption of the clip, which also features costar Lala Kent. "Dj James Kennedy is playin’ a set at tomtom. Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good."

Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules began filming on Wednesday without some familiar faces — though Madix's 40-year-old ex delayed his return to VPR because he is currently filming Fox’s Special Forces.

Raquel Leviss, the other central figure in the season 10 cheating scandal, is not yet confirmed to take part in the upcoming season — though a source previously told PEOPLE her castmates wouldn’t be shocked to see her on set. According to the insider, the consensus is that “Raquel’s family doesn’t want her to film, but the cast is betting she appears at some point.”

Since filming the Vanderpump Rules reunion more than two months ago, the 28-year-old former pageant queen has been in a mental health facility.

Madix’s night out comes after she celebrated her 38th birthday last month with close pals and new love Daniel Wai. The Bravo star showed off some special moments from the festivities on Instagram.

"@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen," makeup artist Jared Lipscomb wrote over an Instagram Story that Madix reposted at the time. The clip showcased the 37-year-old health guru in action, cooking up a spread for his girlfriend and their guests.

The birthday girl was also presented with a round cake topped with white frosting and tall candles.

The intimate daytime soirée followed a nightclub celebration of tequila shots and bottle service and a romantic "date night" at the Orchid Quartet candlelight concert. 

Wai, 37, posted a tribute for his girlfriend on his own Instagram Story, writing, "Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know @arianamadix.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20091 -- Pictured: Ariana Madix

Ralph Bavaro/BRAVO via Getty 

During an appearance on Today in May, Madix shared some details about her new relationship with Wai, a fitness instructor she met through mutual friends. "You know, I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," she told host Hoda Kotb.

When asked how she met Wai, Madix shared the story — which happened to take place just a week after her split from Sandoval. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," Madix said. "And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very, slow and really enjoying myself."

Wai's personality is his best feature, according to Madix, who said that "it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is so nice and kind and caring."

Ariana Madix; Tom Sandoval; Raquel Leviss

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Viewers of VPR know a scandal unfolded off screen with the revelation that Madix's partner of nine years had been carrying on a months-long affair with their VPR costar and Madix's close friend Leviss. Though Sandoval and Madix have split, they're still co-habitating in the house they own together.

That didn't stop Madix from chasing her new love story with Wai. She first gave a glimpse of her connection with the fitness instructor at Coachella, where the pair spent days together at the festival.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock. 

