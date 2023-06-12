Ariana Madix Cuddles with Love Daniel Wai in NYC as 'Vanderpump Rules' Readies for Season 11

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star and new love Daniel Wai got her birthday celebrations started early at the The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Published on June 12, 2023 07:10PM EDT
Love is in the air for Ariana Madix!

After the explosive third part of the Vanderpump Rules reunion aired last week, Madix’s new love Daniel Wai shared a sweet photo of the pair cuddling up at The Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City.

“She thought she was coming here for a dinner, but got surprised by @bradxbrad on the plane then @melissa.marie.3 @meganruth11 @meredithk8 @jasminegoode_ @norms_k @laurenb33 @rwangg @jennjenng @davekaplannyc @chef_michael_jenkins @thelindsayhand all in the city for @govballnyc,” he captioned the Instagram snapshot.

Madix also reposted her friend Jasmine Goode’s video of her and Wai dancing with their pals while Lil Nas X performed at the outdoor festival.

Madix continued the early birthday celebration at a bar in New York City where she was seen holding a sparkler while sticking her tongue out in a clip shared by her friend Bradley Kearns. The reality star turns 38 on June 24.

In addition to her birthday, Madix is also gearing up to return to filming season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, which is expected to start later this summer.

During an appearance on Today last month, Madix shared some details about her new relationship with Wai, a fitness instructor she met through mutual friends.

"You know, I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," she told host Hoda Kotb.

When asked how she met Wai, Madix shared the story — which happened to take place just a week after her split from ex Tom Sandoval. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," Madix said. "And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very, slow and really enjoying myself."

Wai's personality is his best feature, according to Madix, who said that "it's just really lovely to interact with someone who is so nice and kind and caring."

A source previously told PEOPLE Madix is head over heels.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," the insider shared, adding, "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy."

Viewers of VPR know a scandal unfolded off screen with the revelation that Sandoval, Madix's boyfriend of nine years, was having an affair with friend and VPR costar Raquel Leviss, 28. Though Sandoval, 40, and Madix are through, they're still distantly co-habitating in the house they own together.

That didn't stop Madix from chasing her new love story with Wai. She first gave a glimpse of her connection with the fitness instructor at Coachella, where the pair spent days together at the festival.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed on Peacock. 

