Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne — and Menu Cooked by New Love Daniel Wai

The "Vanderpump Rules" star celebrated her 38th birthday weekend like a queen with close pals and her new beau, fitness trainer Daniel Wai

By
Published on June 26, 2023 09:51AM EDT
Ariana Madix celebrates her 38th birthday. Photo:

Katie Maloney/Instagram

Ariana Madix celebrated her 38th birthday like the "Gemini queen" that she is with close pals and her new beau, Daniel Wai.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who won America's heart after getting hers publicly broken by ex Tom Sandoval earlier this year, showed off some special moments on Instagram from the back-to-back weekend festivities.

"@thestrongwai is our chef de cuisine to celebrate our unicorn de queen," makeup artist Jared Lipscomb wrote over an Instagram Story that Madix reposted on Sunday. The clip showcased the 37-year-old health guru in action, cooking up a spread for his girlfriend and their guests.

Madix's friend Bradley Kearns posted some additional footage on his own Story, showing Wai spreading "homemade BBQ sauce" on some ribs.

Later in the day, the birthday girl was presented with a round cake topped with white frosting and tall candles.

Ariana Madix celebrating her 38th birthday.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

The intimate daytime soirée followed a nightclub celebration of tequila shots and bottle service earlier in the weekend.

One Instagram Story featured Madix getting a small amount of champagne poured into her mouth as her friends cheered around her.

With a bottle of bubbly in one hand and multiple champagne flutes in the other, Wai didn't miss a beat as he danced and passed out glassware with a beaming smile.

After spending a romantic "date night" at the Orchid Quartet candlelight concert on Friday, Wai posted a tribute for his girlfriend on his own Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know @arianamadix," he wrote on a snapshot of Madix smiling.

Daniel Wai celebrating Ariana Madix's 38th birthday.

Ariana Madix/Instagram

After the couple was first spotted together in April at Coachella music festival, Madix celebrated Wai's big birthday bash in New York City in early May.

The fitness trainer shared a video recap of his weekend on his Instagram, featuring date nights and a trip to the Yankees game. Other clips showed off the gift Madix gave him in honor of his special day.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with [Daniel]," a source told PEOPLE on May 17, adding, "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy."

When asked how she met Wai, Madix said on the Today show in May that it was not long after her tumultuous split from Sandoval, which was chronicled in the latest season of VPR.

"I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," she said. "And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself."

Also thankful for her friends, Madix marked her 38th birthday with a joint Instagram post shared with costar and best pal Scheana Shay.

Shay, 38, posted a selfie that the two took together backstage at What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, where Madix wore her "slutty funeral" revenge dress.

"HBD to my Queen who was born f---ing COOL! 👑," the mom of one captioned her post, referencing what Madix said in the season 9 finale of VPR.

"I love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Madix replied in the comments.

