Ariana Madix Lays Down the Law in Exclusive First Look at Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter'

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star booked and filmed her role in the movie while coping with the fallout from her ex Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with costar and close friend Raquel Leviss

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 04:00 PM
LIFETIME REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA MADIX AS OFFICER KAREN.
Photo:

 Lifetime

Ariana Madix is not suffering any fools in her upcoming Lifetime movie role.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the First Look at the Vanderpump Rules star, 37. in action as Officer Karen on Buying Back My Daughter.

The movie stars Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis (Roger Cross), whose daughter Alicia (Faith Wright) ignites an all-hands search involving the police after she sneaks out to a party doesn’t make it home.

LIFETIME REVEALS FIRST LOOK AT ARIANA MADIX AS OFFICER KAREN.

 Lifetime

In her search, Dana finds herself entangled in “the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale," per a description from Lifetime.

"Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to ‘buy their daughter back’ in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm,” the summary continues.

Madix’s character is a police officer “who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.”

Lifetime announced in March that Madix would star in the project, which was "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online," according to the Lifetime release. It will speak to messaging of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

The sneak peek at Madix’s role comes more than three months after she split from her boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval after she discovered his affair with their VPR costar Raquel Leviss

Madix first commented on the breakup in an Instagram post about two weeks after the secret relationship was first exposed.

Rather than addressing Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, she thanked her fans and friends: "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

She ended the statement, "what doesn't kill me better run."

Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock

In May, she opened up to PEOPLE about her reaction to learning of the affair, sharing, "My anxiety at first was through the roof. Those first few weeks ... just the stomach ache, not being able to fall asleep, not eating and feeling sick even at the idea of wanting to eat. It was really so bad."

She said that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March as her lowest point.

"It felt like rock bottom," she explained. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Buying Back My Daughter is set to premiere this fall.

Related Articles
MAFS Couple Switch-Up! Dom and Clint Share Steamy Kiss
'Married at First Sight' Couple Switch-Up! Dom and Clint Share a Steamy Kiss
lexi and rae
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Lexi Split from Rae Due to 'Broken' Trust — but Confirms 'No Infidelity' (Exclusive)
tiff and mildred
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Tiff Addresses Explosive Reunion: 'I Don't Stand for Physical Violence' (Exclusive)
split for main of xander, mal (center) and yoly
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Mal 'Wasn't Concerned' About Yoly and Xander Before Ultimatum Day (Exclusive)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Xander Says Vanessa Only Wanted to Get Engaged 'to Make Herself Look Good' (Exclusive)
Xander and Yoly
The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Yoly and Xander on Their Fate After the Show: 'Floored and Empty' (Exclusive)
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show
Jennifer Aniston Teases 'The Morning Show' Is 'a Lot More Sensual' in Season 3 (Exclusive)
AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Auditions 2" Episode -- Pictured: Putri Ariani -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)
'AGT': Simon Cowell Gives Golden Buzzer to 17-Year-Old Blind Singer: 'One of the Best We've Ever Had'
Jinger Duggar Vuolo on Feeling Strong Enough to Speak on Her Experiences: Grateful for the Freedom
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says It'll be 'Interesting to See the Outcome' of How New Docuseries Impacts Her Family
The Duggar family appear on NBC News' "Today" show
Duggars Docuseries Producers Say There's 'Definitely Enough' for Another 'Crazy Episode' of the Show
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan attends Netflix's Never Have I Ever Season 4 Premiere Screening
Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Shares How She 'Grew Up with Devi': 'It Definitely Has Shaped Me'
WILL & GRACE -- Season 3 -- Pictured: (l-r) Megan Mullally as Karen Walker, Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Debra Messing as Grace Adler, Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland
Will & Grace's Lost Episode: Eric McCormack Reveals the Envelope-Pushing Scene That Got 1 Rerun Yanked
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attends the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony; Woody Harrelson attends HBO Special Screening of 'White House Plumbers'
Ted Danson Calls Making Podcast with Woody Harrelson 'So Much Fun': 'We Get to Reminisce' (Exclusive)
Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula and Lindsay Hubbard from Summer House
Amanda Batula Teases a 'Little Bit of Hope' for Danielle and Lindsay After 'Summer House' Reunion (Exclusive)
Anna Shay attends the world premiere of Netflix's The Gray Man
Anna Shay Remembered by Her 'Bling Empire' Family: 'She Always Made Me Feel Like I Belonged' (Exclusive)
Cruel Summer Season 2 - Sadie Stanley and Griffin Gluck
Sadie Stanley Met Griffin Gluck 1 Week Before 'Cruel Summer' Chemistry Read at a Charades Night (Exclusive)