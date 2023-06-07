Ariana Madix Lays Down the Law in Exclusive First Look at Lifetime's 'Buying Back My Daughter'

Ariana Madix is not suffering any fools in her upcoming Lifetime movie role.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the First Look at the Vanderpump Rules star, 37. in action as Officer Karen on Buying Back My Daughter.

The movie stars Dana (Meagan Good) and Curtis (Roger Cross), whose daughter Alicia (Faith Wright) ignites an all-hands search involving the police after she sneaks out to a party doesn’t make it home.

In her search, Dana finds herself entangled in “the salacious world of online escort ads where, to her horror, she finds her Alicia listed for sale," per a description from Lifetime.

"Dana and Curtis spring into action and attempt to ‘buy their daughter back’ in order to rescue her from the trafficker who abducted Alicia and subjected her to unspeakable harm,” the summary continues.

Madix’s character is a police officer “who helps investigate the case and has a personal connection to the story.”



Lifetime announced in March that Madix would star in the project, which was "inspired by actual events of mothers who fight back when their teenage daughters go missing and are sex trafficked online," according to the Lifetime release. It will speak to messaging of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign.

The sneak peek at Madix’s role comes more than three months after she split from her boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval after she discovered his affair with their VPR costar Raquel Leviss.

Madix first commented on the breakup in an Instagram post about two weeks after the secret relationship was first exposed.

Rather than addressing Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, she thanked her fans and friends: "when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."

She ended the statement, "what doesn't kill me better run."

In May, she opened up to PEOPLE about her reaction to learning of the affair, sharing, "My anxiety at first was through the roof. Those first few weeks ... just the stomach ache, not being able to fall asleep, not eating and feeling sick even at the idea of wanting to eat. It was really so bad."

She said that learning of the cheating scandal between now-ex and their Bravo costar back in March as her lowest point.

"It felt like rock bottom," she explained. "I've gone through other stuff before on the show but nothing like this at all. But there's nowhere else to go from rock bottom except up. So honestly, realizing that really helped me come out of that."

Buying Back My Daughter is set to premiere this fall.