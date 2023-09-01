Ariana Madix's Beau Daniel Wai Joins 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Trip to San Francisco While Filming Season 11

Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai are bringing their love to The City by the Bay.

Wai joined Madix and her Vanderpump Rules costars for a cast trip to San Francisco while they film the upcoming eleventh season of the Bravo series. Scheana Shay shared a video of the pair taking a ride on the city’s iconic cable cars.

Wai, a fitness coach and influencer, reshared the clip, adding “Riding around SF.”

Katie Maloney also posted a selfie with the couple, in which they can be seen holding hands as they explore San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai in San Francisco. Daniel Wai/Instagram

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai in San Francisco. Katie Maloney/Instagram

Madix’s ex Tom Sandoval also took part in the trip to Northern California. He shared several pictures and videos of enjoying a glass of wine while taking in the views of San Francisco — including the Golden Gate Bridge — from a boat.

“#sanfrancisco #imonaboat,” he captioned the Instagram post.

As for Madix and Wai, the trip marks their latest adventure together after visiting one of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions, "The Bean," a large reflective metal art installation in Millennium Park last month.

"Beans beans the musical fruit 🫘," Madix wrote in her Instagram caption, jokingly referencing to the art piece.

Ariana Madix and her boyfriend Daniel Wai in Chicago. arianamadix/Instagram

The couple was first romantically linked back in April, when they were spotted kissing and holding hands at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in California. At the time, it had been a little over a month since Madix had learned of her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval's monthslong secret with her best friend and VPR costar Raquel Leviss. Madix and Wai reportedly met at a mutual friend's wedding in Mexico in March.

After the pair's PDA-packed Coachella outing, an insider told PEOPLE Madix wasn't looking to rush into anything "serious" and was just "having fun" with Wai. However, just one month later, a source revealed to PEOPLE that things were already getting serious between the two.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," the source said. "They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling, but they have a special bond. Even though he lives in New York City, they've been able to make it work."

"It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy," the source added.

In June, Wai treated Madix to a romantic "date night" to the Orchard Quarter candlelight concert to celebrate her birthday. He also paid tribute to her with a sweet Instagram post, writing, "Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know @arianamadix."

Though Madix is mostly keeping the details of her romance with Wai private, she did offer a glimpse into their relationship while appearing on Today in May.

"You know, I'm enjoying myself and I would say I'm very happy right now," she told host Hoda Kotb.

She also shared the story of how she met Wai, just days after her split from Sandoval. "I met him at a wedding about 10 days after all of this," she recalled. "And in no way shape or form did I go into that thinking anything, and I've just been taking things very, very slow and really enjoying myself."

She added of Wai, "It's just really lovely to interact with someone who is so nice and kind and caring."

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

