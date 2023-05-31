Ariana Madix’s Practical Phone Case Is from the Same Brand Blake Lively Keeps Wearing When On-the-Go

Spotted: Ariana Madix using a phone case from the same brand this famous Gossip Girl actress uses, too.

While it seems the Bravo-verse is focused on a certain singer in a certain band, that’s not exactly the band that’s living rent-free in our heads — we’re thinking of the best-selling Bandolier phone case we saw Madix carrying earlier this month. The Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier is by the same brand as Blake Lively’s crossbody phone case, which we’ve seen on her at a soccer game, walking around the city, and it even looks like she brought it on the set of her new film, It Ends with Us.

After the Vanderpump Rules “Scandoval” started to air on television, Madix headed to NYC for a quick appearance on the Today show. On her way in, she smiled for photographs with her black-and gold-outfitted phone in hand. This might not seem out of the ordinary, but what you might not know is that the accessory can actually be worn as a crossbody, too.

Bandolier Crossbody Phone Cases

The reality star’s case is the Emma Pebble Leather Crossbody Bandolier, which has a detachable and adjustable strap that hooks onto the bottom of the case (Madix went sans strap). What does this mean? You can carry your phone hands-free by slinging it over your body like a crossbody purse or by dangling it off your shoulder.

It’s useful for moms on the go, busy professionals, those attending concerts where you can’t bring big bags into the auditorium, and those who just want an accessory that’s also sartorially spiffy.

Another undeniably functional feature is the sleek wallet-like pocket that’s attached to the back of the case. It looks big enough to stuff a few items, like an ID, some cash, and an insurance card, and it also snaps shut for safe keeping.

Lively opted for a different style from the same company — the Bandolier Casey Side Slot Pebble Leather Crossbody. Still featuring all the same trademarks, still in stock, and ringing in at just $10 more than Madix’s, this one is another option to keep in the mix.

While spending $98 on a phone case might be intimidating, just remember that you’re essentially getting a phone case, a wallet, and a quasi-purse for the price of one!

Keep scrolling to shop more phone cases and accessories at Bandolier.

