Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House with Ex Tom Sandoval as Brand Admits It Was SponCon 'Stunt'

Ariana Madix reveals she has not actually moved out of her home with Tom Sandoval after misleading fans on Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, posted on her Instagram Story to clarify that she faked a move out of the Los Angeles home she still shares with her ex, from whom she split in March.

On Monday, Madix posted a video in which she posed outside her house alongside packed cardboard boxes and captioned it with the words, "Ready to dip out," She was also photographed putting the boxes into a moving truck at the home.

Several hours later, she posted another short video in which she revealed she staged the move for a sponsored brand partnership, “I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” the reality star teased. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

Financial services company SoFi confirmed to PEOPLE that the move was a "stunt."

A rep for Madix also confirmed to PEOPLE that Madix is still living with Sandoval.



The couple of nine years split earlier this spring after it was revealed that Sandoval had been having an affair with his and Madix's Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. However, they have continued to live together in the property for several months following the end of their romantic relationship.



Madix talked about her desire to sell the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home they purchased and remodeled together on Today with Hoda & Jenna on May 18. After the hosts pointed out that continuing to share the home with her ex wasn't an ideal living situation, Madix revealed she's looking to list it.

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," she said. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

She shared a similar sentiment the night prior on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, saying, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

While she confirmed to host Andy Cohen that both she and Sandoval still lived in the home, they "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate when necessary.

A source told PEOPLE in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet."