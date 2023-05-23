Ariana Madix Faked Moving Out of House with Ex Tom Sandoval as Brand Admits It Was SponCon 'Stunt'

Madix posted a video on Monday showing her taking boxes out of her home and was photographed packing up a moving truck at the property she and Sandoval still share

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 23, 2023 02:15 PM
Ariana Madix moves out!
Photo: GP / MEGA

Ariana Madix reveals she has not actually moved out of her home with Tom Sandoval after misleading fans on Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, posted on her Instagram Story to clarify that she faked a move out of the Los Angeles home she still shares with her ex, from whom she split in March.

On Monday, Madix posted a video in which she posed outside her house alongside packed cardboard boxes and captioned it with the words, "Ready to dip out," She was also photographed putting the boxes into a moving truck at the home.

Several hours later, she posted another short video in which she revealed she staged the move for a sponsored brand partnership, “I’m moving up not out, well not yet at least,” the reality star teased. “It’s time to get my financial house in order. I will have more to share with you very, very soon.”

Financial services company SoFi confirmed to PEOPLE that the move was a "stunt."

A rep for Madix also confirmed to PEOPLE that Madix is still living with Sandoval.

Ariana Madix carries boxes out of her house she shared with Tom Sandoval while moving out with a uhaul truck on Monday. 22 May 2023

GP / MEGA TheMegaAgency

The couple of nine years split earlier this spring after it was revealed that Sandoval had been having an affair with his and Madix's Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. However, they have continued to live together in the property for several months following the end of their romantic relationship.

Madix talked about her desire to sell the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home they purchased and remodeled together on Today with Hoda & Jenna on May 18. After the hosts pointed out that continuing to share the home with her ex wasn't an ideal living situation, Madix revealed she's looking to list it.

Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix/instagram

"I've been on the phone with a real estate agent," she said. "And I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life."

She shared a similar sentiment the night prior on an episode of Watch What Happens Live, saying, "My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on."

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix
Eric Locko

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While she confirmed to host Andy Cohen that both she and Sandoval still lived in the home, they "do not interact on any level" and use "go-betweens" to communicate when necessary.

A source told PEOPLE in March, "Right now, Tom and Ariana are still living in the same home, but sleeping in separate rooms. There's a lot to figure out with their living situation but no plans have been made yet."

Related Articles
Amanza Smith Feud with Chrishell Stause
Amanza Smith Confirms 'Feud' with Chrishell Stause After Blocking Her and Shares Health Scare Update
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls Selling Sunset Costars Chrishell Stause, Bre Tiesi and Emma Hernan the Dream TeamÂ
Heather Rae El Moussa Calls ‘Selling Sunset’ Costars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan the ‘Dream Team’
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 22: Reality TV Personality Ariana Madix attends the Give Them Lala & Friends VIP launch and viewing party at Shopify LA on February 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)
Ariana Madix: 'I Don't Know How I Can Trust Anyone Again' After Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss Affair (Exclusive)
Amazon Customer-Loved Home Products Tout
Amazon Is Overflowing with Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen Finds for Under $25 — Here's What to Shop
Ariana Madix moves out!
Ariana Madix Moves Out of Home She Shared with Ex Tom Sandoval: 'Ready to Dip'
Ariana Madix Says She 'Can Handle Anything' amid Split from Tom Sandoval
Ariana Madix Says Her Anxiety Was 'So Bad' After Scandoval Broke: 'It Felt Like Rock Bottom' (Exclusive)
Chrishell Stause, Nicole Young
Chrishell Stause Reveals DMs with 'Selling Sunset' Costar Nicole Young Amid Their Ongoing Feud: 'Love Facts'
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner tout
This $400 Cordless Vacuum for ‘Hassle-Free Cleaning' Is on Sale for $110 at Amazon
Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend Drake's Hollywood grand opening
Chrishell Stause Says Her Surprise Las Vegas Wedding to Partner G Flip Was 'Untraditional'
Breana Tiesi is seen on May 06, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images); Chelsea Lazkani is seen on March 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
'Selling Sunset' Newcomer Bre Tiesi Opens Up About Origins of Feud with Co-star Chelsea Lazkani (Exclusive)
G Flip and Chrishell Stause
Chrishell Stause and G Flip Share a Sweet Kiss — and Bake Cupcakes! — in 'Selling Sunset' Bonus Scene
Bre Tiesi
Bre Tiesi Says She Was Originally Asked to Join 'Selling Sunset' in 'Season 2 or 3' (Exclusive)
Jason Oppenheim Marie Lou Nurk
Jason Oppenheim Clarifies Relationship Status with Marie Lou Nurk After Fans Think Photos Show Their Wedding
James Kennedy, Tom Sandoval
James Kennedy 'Had to' Get in Tom Sandoval's Face at 'VPR' Reunion: 'When Else Am I Gonna Get the Chance?'
Gopoony Mattress Protector
Hot Sleepers Can’t Stop Raving About This ‘Soft and Cool’ Mattress Topper That’s on Sale for $24 at Amazon
G Flip on Filming Selling Sunset
G Flip Reveals the 'Strangest Thing' About Filming 'Selling Sunset' Alongside New Wife Chrishell Stause