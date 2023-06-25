Ariana Madix Shares Birthday Tributes from 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars amid Tom Sandoval Split Scandal

The reality star, who turned 38 on Saturday, was celebrated by her friends

Published on June 25, 2023 01:29PM EDT
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix celebrated her 38th birthday on June 24, 2023. Photo: Heidi Gutman/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Ariana Madix is surely ready to celebrate after the rocky year she had as a 37-year-old.

The Vanderpump Rules star turned 38 on Saturday and she kicked off the festivities with a little pampering.

In a post on her Instagram Story, she shared that she went for "a little bday @facegym sesh with" her boyfriend Daniel Wai and friend Logan Cochran. She posted a video of herself in the chair, where she was treated to a facial workout.

Ariana Madix visited FaceGym in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.
Ariana Madix had a face workout treatment at FaceGym in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.
Ariana Madix visited FaceGym in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023.

Ariana Madix/Instagram
R: Caption Ariana Madix had a face workout treatment at FaceGym in Los Angeles on June 24, 2023. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram

After later spending a romantic "date night" at the Orchid Quartet candlelight concert on Friday, Wai posted a birthday tribute for his girlfriend on his own Instagram Story.

"Happy birthday to the kindest and most generous woman I know @arianamadix," he wrote on a snapshot of Madix smiling.

Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai enjoyed a date night for her 38th birthday.
Daniel Wai paid tribute to girlfriend Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday.
Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai enjoyed a date night for her 38th birthday.

Ariana Madix/Instagram
R: Caption Daniel Wai paid tribute to girlfriend Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Madix also marked her 38th birthday with a joint Instagram post shared by costar and best friend Scheana Shay.

Shay, 38, posted a selfie that the two took together backstage at What What Happens Live, where Madix wore her "slutty funeral" revenge dress.

"HBD to my Queen who was born f------ COOL! 👑," the mom of one captioned the post, referencing what Madix said in the season 9 finale of VPR.

"I love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️" Madix replied in the comments.

VPR Ariana Madix Birthday
Ariana Madix (left) posed with Scheana Shay backstage at 'Watch What Happens Live.'.

Scheana/Instagram

The soon-to-be sandwich shop owner also reposted birthday tributes from more of her VPR castmates on her Instagram Story.

Katie Maloney shared several photos of Madix, including one from her 30th birthday that she celebrated with a kids-themed party. "Happy birthday to this magical being @arianamadix!!" Maloney, 36, wrote over the photo.

VPR Ariana Madix Birthday
Katie Maloney paid tribute to Ariana Madix with a throwback photo from her 30th birthday.

Katie Maloney/Instagram

She then posted a collage of pics with her costar and business partner from throughout the years, writing, "Thank you for the memories!"

"And here's to more memories!!!" she wrote over photos they took at their sandwich shop, Something About Her, which is slated to open this summer.

Maloney concluded her tribute with a photo of the birthday girl on her way to the season 10 reunion of VPR in her yellow '1-800-Boys-Lie' tracksuit. "Hope you have the best birthday ever!!!" she wrote.

Lala Kent also shared a shot of Madix from a May photo shoot. "Happy birthday, Ariana," Kent, 32, wrote, adding a white heart emoji.

Katie Maloney posted a photo collage on Instagram to mark Ariana Madix's 38th birthday.
Katie Maloney paid tribute to Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday.
L: Caption Katie Maloney posted a photo collage on Instagram to mark Ariana Madix's 38th birthday. PHOTO:

Katie Maloney/Instagram
R: Caption Katie Maloney paid tribute to Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday. PHOTO:

Katie Maloney/Instagram

Former VPR star and SUR server Dayna Kathan posted a photo of her and Madix kissing at Coachella to celebrate her friend's birthday.

"Kiss your friends on the mouth! especially on their birthday!!!! happy birthday to one of my very favorite people @arianamadix," Kathan, 32, wrote.

Dayna Kathan posted a photo of her and Ariana Madix kissing at Coachella to mark Madix's 38th birthday.
Dayna Kathan paid tribute to friend Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday.
L: Caption Dayna Kathan posted a photo of her and Ariana Madix kissing at Coachella to mark Madix's 38th birthday. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram
R: Caption Dayna Kathan paid tribute to friend Ariana Madix on her 38th birthday. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram

She shared another sweet snap with Madix and Cochran, writing, "Watching you make the last few months your bitch has been an absolute joy to watch. Can't wait to dance with BAT tonight."

Kathan reposted a video of Madix out dancing with friends as they celebrated her birthday on Saturday night. She also shared a snap of her, Madix and friend Megan Ruth making kissy faces at the camera.

Dayna Kathan posted a photo of Ariana Madix celebrating her 38th birthday with friends.
From left: Megan Ruth, Ariana Madix and Dayna Kathan posed for a selfie as they celebrated Madix's birthday.
L: Caption Dayna Kathan posted a photo of Ariana Madix celebrating her 38th birthday with friends. PHOTO:

Dayna Kathan/Instagram
R: Caption From left: Megan Ruth, Ariana Madix and Dayna Kathan posed for a selfie as they celebrated Madix's birthday. PHOTO:

Dayna Kathan/Instagram

This marks Madix's first birthday since her split from Tom Sandoval, 40 — whom she dated for nine years — after she was "completely blindsided" by his months-long affair with her costar and best friend Raquel Leviss, 28.

Dubbed “Scandoval” by fans, the affair was heavily documented on the show and has opened up new career opportunities for the reality star.

She has since been cast in a Lifetime movie called Buying Back My Daughter, attended the 2023 White House Correspondents Dinner and appeared in ads for Duracell, Bic Razors, Uber One and more.

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss.
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss.

Tammie/AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Lifetime even wished Madix a happy birthday on its Instagram Story by posting her TikTok video of her using a filter to find out her era. (The clip shows that she's in her "dramatic era.")

"@arianamadix is in her Lifetime Era! Happy birthday to the queen!" the post's caption read.

Lifetime reposted Ariana Madix's TikTok video for a 38th birthday tribute.
Lifetime reposted Ariana Madix's TikTok video for a 38th birthday tribute.
L: Caption Lifetime reposted Ariana Madix's TikTok video for a 38th birthday tribute. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram
R: Caption Lifetime reposted Ariana Madix's TikTok video for a 38th birthday tribute. PHOTO:

Ariana Madix/Instagram

Despite going through a very public breakup, Madix has found happiness with Wai, a fitness trainer based in New York City.

"Ariana's been telling people in her circle that she's falling in love with him," a source told PEOPLE in May.

Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai.
Ariana Madix and boyfriend Daniel Wai. Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty; Daniel Wai/Instagram

"They met in Mexico at a mutual friend's wedding, shortly after Scandoval broke. At first, it looked like just a light rebound fling but they have a special bond," the source continued. "Even though he lives in New York, they've been able to make it work."

The insider added, "It's happening faster than she thought but he treats her well, they're having fun, and she's happy to be moving on to this next chapter with such an incredible guy."

The two were first linked when they were spotted together at the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in mid-April. They packed on the PDA at the Indio, California-based event, where they were seen kissing and holding hands.

Vanderpump Rules can be streamed in full on Peacock.

