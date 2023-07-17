Ariana Grande May Be Glinda the Good Witch but Her Wimbledon Sunglasses Are So Very Elphaba

“One Short Day” at Wimbledon!

Ariana Grande was just one of a celebrity-filled crowd watching day 14 of Wimbledon, in which Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final. Still, amongst the starry crowd, all eyes were on one pair of sunglasses.

The “7 Rings” singer, 30, was cast as Glinda in the movie Wicked, adapted from the hit Broadway musical. While the film’s production may have been cut short just days before wrapping due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grande seems to have kept the spirit of Elphaba alive in her wardrobe.

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grande sported a pair of Tiffany & Co round-frame sunglasses, which go for a whopping $492. In the shade of Light Azure, the frames looked straight out of the movie’s Ozian adventures.

In fact, the glasses look almost identical to one of the costume pieces from the stage musical. In the number “One Short Day,” as Glinda and Elphaba first enter the Emerald City, they both sport round-frame green glasses. Clearly, Grande had some inspiration.

The glasses added a pop of color to the rest of her courtside look: a grey cashmere short-sleeved turtleneck top and a pleated maxi skirt ensemble from the Ralph Lauren Collection. She accessorized with a tote bag from The Row, a Wimbledon logo hat, and wore Loewe toy pumps.

The original cast of "Wicked". ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The “Thank U, Next” singer also attended the match with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who’s tapped to play love interest Fiyero in the film adaptation. The pair shared smiles, laughs and whispered conversation as they enjoyed the beautiful weather — and thrilling on-court action — at the tournament.

While Grande may be enjoying blocking up the sun with her clever Wicked homage, there’s some trouble in paradise for the singer. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that she and husband Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage.

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Andrew Garfield. Karwai Tang/WireImage

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider noted of Gomez's job as a luxury real estate agent. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the insider said: "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."