Ariana Grande May Be Glinda the Good Witch but Her Wimbledon Sunglasses Are So Very Elphaba

While production on 'Wicked' may have halted, Ariana Grande’s style still screams Emerald City

By
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet
Henry Chandonnet

Henry Chandonnet is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. Their work has previously appeared in V Magazine, The Daily Dot, Salon, and Document Journal.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 06:24PM EDT
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“One Short Day” at Wimbledon!

Ariana Grande was just one of a celebrity-filled crowd watching day 14 of Wimbledon, in which Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final. Still, amongst the starry crowd, all eyes were on one pair of sunglasses. 

The “7 Rings” singer, 30, was cast as Glinda in the movie Wicked, adapted from the hit Broadway musical. While the film’s production may have been cut short just days before wrapping due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Grande seems to have kept the spirit of Elphaba alive in her wardrobe.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grande sported a pair of Tiffany & Co round-frame sunglasses, which go for a whopping $492. In the shade of Light Azure, the frames looked straight out of the movie’s Ozian adventures. 

In fact, the glasses look almost identical to one of the costume pieces from the stage musical. In the number “One Short Day,” as Glinda and Elphaba first enter the Emerald City, they both sport round-frame green glasses. Clearly, Grande had some inspiration. 

The glasses added a pop of color to the rest of her courtside look: a grey cashmere short-sleeved turtleneck top and a pleated maxi skirt ensemble from the Ralph Lauren Collection. She accessorized with a tote bag from The Row, a Wimbledon logo hat, and wore Loewe toy pumps.

The original cast of Wicked
The original cast of "Wicked".

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

The “Thank U, Next” singer also attended the match with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who’s tapped to play love interest Fiyero in the film adaptation. The pair shared smiles, laughs and whispered conversation as they enjoyed the beautiful weather — and thrilling on-court action — at the tournament.

While Grande may be enjoying blocking up the sun with her clever Wicked homage, there’s some trouble in paradise for the singer. On Monday, PEOPLE reported that she and husband Dalton Gomez had split after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Andrew Garfield.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," a source told PEOPLE exclusively.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider noted of Gomez's job as a luxury real estate agent. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the insider said: "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Related Articles
Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Instagram
Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Show Off Their Matching Vacation Style in Coordinating Swim Looks
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin, Style Icon and Namesake of the Hermès Bag, Ensured Her Legacy of Fashion and Charity Will Continue
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix’s Favorite ‘Revenge’ Look Is Definitely Not the One You’re Expecting
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023
The Best Celebrity Reactions from Wimbledon 2023
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels.
Hailey Bieber Looks Like a Golden Goddess in a Daring Cutout Dress and Matching Jewels
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande Separates from Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage: Source
Nina Dobrev Shares Hilarious Bedhead TikTok and Jokes That Her New Bangs Were a Mistake
Nina Dobrev Shares Hilarious Bedhead TikTok and Jokes That Her New Bangs Were a ‘Mistake’: Watch
Courteney Cox Gets Shocked By Results of TikTok Aging App: 'How Many More Years Is This?
Courteney Cox Is Blown Away by the Results of the TikTok Aging Filter: 'How Many More Years Is This?'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding Anniversary Celebrated with a Romantic Dinner in Santa Monica.
Jennifer Lopez Wears White Minidress for Dinner with Ben Affleck in Los Angeles
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: Which Barbie is She?
Kim Kardashian Goes Blonde in Behind-the-Scenes Clips of Photo Shoot: ‘We Tried Some Fun Looks'
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Enjoys Wimbledon Outing with 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey — See the Photos!
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Nick Jonas Helps Wife Priyanka Chopra Take Down Hair After Wimbledon Date: ‘Ponytails Are Complicated’
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Fun and Flirty Savage X Fenty Video: Watch
Ashley Graham Says Growing Up Without a Barbie Doll That Looked Like Her Left Her Mind âTraumatizedâ
Ashley Graham Says Growing Up Without a Barbie Doll That Looked Like Her Left Her Mind ‘Traumatized’
Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva, Andy Cohen, Jessel Taank, Jenna Lyons and Brynn Whitfield 'The Real Housewives of New York City' TV series season 14 premiere
The New Cast of 'Real Housewives of New York' Reveal Whose Wardrobe They’d Want to Steal (Exclusive)
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with Her Giant Leg Tattoo
Gigi Hadid Shocks Fans with a Giant Leg Tattoo: ‘Girl w the Dragon Tattoo Era’