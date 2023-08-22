Ariana Grande Parts Ways with Manager Scooter Braun After 10 Years of Working Together: Source

Ariana Grande is cutting professional ties with manager Scooter Braun.

On Tuesday a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer has parted ways with Braun following 10 years of working together. A day earlier, news broke that fellow musician Demi Lovato also recently ended her working relationship with the talent manager.

Reps for Braun and Grande have not commented on the news, first confirmed by Billboard.

Grande, 30, signed with Braun, 42, through his SB Projects company shortly before her debut album Yours Truly dropped in 2013. He's since managed the Wicked star throughout subsequent releases including 2014's My Everything, 2016's Dangerous Woman, 2018's Sweetener, 2019's Thank U, Next and 2020's Positions.

"I kept seeing this girl online. And I knew she had a show that she was involved in on Nickelodeon, [Victorious,] and I would see her at different award shows and there was something very charismatic about her," the manager told MTV News at the time. "I started watching videos and I started getting blown away by what an incredible voice she had."

The pair briefly stopped working together before Grande released 2016's Dangerous Woman album, though she rehired Braun later that year. He told Variety in 2018 that upon getting fired, his team wanted him to speak out about losing the "Positions" performer from his roster, but he opted not to.

"They were like, 'Never take her back!,' but I just said 'Let’s stay quiet and let our truth be our actions,'" Braun told the outlet, noting that one of Grande's romantic relationships prompted their working relationship to resume. "And when s----y boyfriends leave, she starts to see the light on some stuff, and one day I got a phone call."

He continued at the time, "Where it made me a better manager, number one, it allowed me to know that I can be fired — I had never been fired before. It made me know that as much as you give to people in a service business — we do a lot of asset business, but this is a service business — you can never expect anyone to reciprocate. You have to do it for the right reasons, and if you get screwed over in the end, so be it, and hope you had a hell of the ride along the way."

Earlier this week, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Lovato, 31, parted ways with Braun. However, the two appear to still be amicable, as he publicly celebrated the musician's birthday over the weekend.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE KINDEST SOULS OUT THERE. HAPPY BDAY @DDLOVATO!!” Braun wrote on an Instagram Story post. He included a photo of the “Cool for the Summer” singer smiling while wrapped in a colorful blanket getting glammed up.

