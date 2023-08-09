Ariana Grande's Boyfriend and 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater to Star in Broadway's 'Spamalot' Revival

Ethan Slater is heading to Camalot!

The production for Broadway's upcoming Spamalot revival announced some of its principal cast on Wednesday, including Slater, 31, who will star in the musical in the dual role of The Historian/Prince Herbert.

"Hear ye, here ye! Ethan Slater joins the Broadway cast of Spamalot as The Historian/Prince Herbert," the production wrote on Instagram, displaying a photo of the actor with a crown digitally inserted around his head.

The show revealed seven other principal cast members on Wednesday: Christopher Fitzgerald as Patsy; James Monroe Iglehart as King Arthur; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as the Lady of the Lake; Jimmy Smagula as Sir Bedevere; Michael Urie as Sir Robin; and Nik Walker as Sir Galahad.

Slater's casting in the musical comes roughly 11 days after he was spotted in New York City amid his romance with Ariana Grande and divorce from estranged wife Lilly Jay, as multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.



A source told PEOPLE in July that the actor and Grande, 30, are "full-on dating" after filming Wicked together earlier this year. Around the same time, Slater reportedly filed for divorce from his estranged wife, with whom he shares an infant child.

Prior to securing the new role in Spamalot, Slater made his Broadway debut originating the role of SpongeBob Squarepants in SpongeBob Squarepants, The Broadway Musical back in 2017. He received a 2018 Tony Award nomination for his performance, though Tony Shalhoub ultimately won for his role in The Band's Visit.



Spamalot, which describes itself as "lovingly ripped off from" British comedy troupe Monty Python's 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail, returns to Broadway some 14 years after the original show closed in 2009. The revival first held a limited run at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., from May 12 - 21 this year.



Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

"I’m thrilled to see Spamalot back on Broadway,” Monty Python member Eric Idle, who wrote the lyrics and book for the production, told multiple outlets in a statement last Wednesday. “More than ever, it seems we need a good laugh and it's inspiring to see audiences still embracing this, the most happy of shows I have ever worked on."

"So put the News Cycle on Rinse Cycle, and take a couple of hours to relax with the Lady of the Lake, King Arthur, and the Knights Who Say Ni because we're not dead yet," Idle, 80, added in the statement.

Slater portrays Boq in the forthcoming Wicked big-screen adaptation. The film's director Jon M. Chu said on Instagram in July that the two-part movie was "only a few days away from being done" when the Screen Actors Guild strike began July 13.



Preview performances for Spamalot begin at the St. James Theatre begin Oct. 31, with opening night scheduled for Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale now.

