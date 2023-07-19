Ariana Grande Removes Wedding Photos with Dalton Gomez amid Separation

Ariana Grande has done some (summer) cleaning on her social media.

Amid news of her separation from husband Dalton Gomez, the "Positions" singer, 30, has wiped photos from their wedding day on Instagram.

As of Wednesday, fans were quick to notice that photos from her 2021 nuptials had been deleted. After her wedding, the pop star shared a series of photos from the intimate ceremony and simply captioned it "5.15.21 🤍."

She did, however, keep two posts with Gomez, 27, including one from November and another sweet post from February 2022 — where the pair can be seen kissing in the second slide.

Grande and Gomez began dating in January 2020, and announced their engagement 11 months later. The exes were wed in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande/Instagram

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

On Monday, a separate source confirmed to PEOPLE that the exes had separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since.



A different source told PEOPLE later that day that the distance due to her filming the Wicked adaptation in the U.K. for much of the year is what ultimately led to the separation.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the source told PEOPLE.

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," the insider noted of Gomez's job as a luxury real estate agent. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the insider said "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Over the weekend, the "7 Rings" songstress was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band while enjoying a day at Wimbledon. Then, on Tuesday, Grande was seen shopping in London with her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo.