The singer discussed her signature look while promoting her R.E.M. cosmetics range

By Escher Walcott
Published on June 5, 2023 09:12 AM
Ariana Grande. Photo:

Ariana Grande TikTok; Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ariana Grande is poking fun at her “old self” in a new Tik Tok video.

On Sunday, the "Thank U, Next" singer, 29, joked about her iconic ‘cat eye’ and lip liner — a make-up look she was rarely seen without in the early years of her career — in a 14-second clip for her R.E.M. cosmetics range.

It shows three identical video images of the singer looking fresh-faced with pink blush and clear lip gloss, and her hair tied up in a high ponytail. The text over the image of Grande reads, “me to old me who wouldn’t dare be seen without a thick cat eye and an overdrawn lip.”

The “Into You” singer then mouths the words to an audio clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians where Kim Kardashian can be heard speaking to her mum Kris Jenner.

“I've been doing my homework and I want to talk to you about something,'” Grande mouths along to the audio of Jenner, 67. The reel then cuts to a second shot of three identical videos, this time of the singer applying her famous winged black eyeliner look, while already sporting super-lined lips. 

“Do you think your eyes are a little too smoky for everyday?” the voiceover audio of Kardashian, 42, is heard saying.

In response, the version of Grande wearing heavier make-up mouths Jenner saying “Yeah, I'm going through a phase, is that okay with you?”

“Sure,” her first self mouths, with a blank face, as the version of Grande who prefers heavier makeup gives an eye roll.

ariana-grande-21.jpg
Grande rocking her signature 'cat eye'.

Fans found Grande’s jab at her signature make-up look hilarious, with one person writing in the comments “HELP THE SHADE AT 2019 ARI.”

A second said, “this is getting funnier everytime i'm watching it." Another added, “not overdrawn lip. i am so obsessed with u.”

Grande launched her make-up brand R.E.M in November 2021, with products ranging from eyeshadows, to lipsticks and various shades of highlighters. 

In May, the make-up mogul celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Dalton Gomez, and marked the occasion with a sweet post on her Instagram Stories which featured a wholesome snap from their 2021 wedding day.

Ariana Grande engagement to Dalton Gomez
Grande and husband Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande/Instagram

The text over the photo featured the number "2" — the number of years they have spent as husband and wife — and a heart and the phrase "3.5 together" — their years as a couple.

"I love him so," Grande wrote.

In the behind-the-scenes photo of their May 2021 wedding day, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer can be seen kissing her life partner. While it's a blurry shot, the smile on both their faces is clearly visible.

Grande also reposted another collection of shots from their special day, where she smiled and kissed her then-new husband, 27.

At the time of their wedding, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they tied the knot. "The room was so happy and full of love," said the rep. "The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

