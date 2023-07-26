Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Files for Divorce from His Wife: Report

"Ariana and Dalton separated in January," a source previously told PEOPLE. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Published on July 26, 2023 09:31PM EDT
Ethan Slater has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife following news of his new romance with Ariana Grande.

Slater, 31, filed for divorce in New York on Wednesday, per TMZ. The reason for his split from Lilly Jay was not listed. PEOPLE reached out to Slater and Jay for comment.

The actor married Jay in November 2018, six years after they began dating. The former couple also share a baby son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.

After news of Slater and Grande's relationship became public, an insider told PEOPLE: “Ariana and Dalton [Gomez] separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Although Slater's Instagram is now private, he previously shared various posts with Jay that included a post on Mother's Day that was "liked" by Grande and read: "Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world. - from me and this little guy."

It came a few months after Slater revealed he and Jay had welcomed their first child together by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “Wicked Cute.” He celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary by sharing a tribute that referred to Jay as his "best friend" and included the text, "4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet."

While not much is known about what caused an end to their relationship, a second source previously told PEOPLE that Grande, 30, separated from Gomez, 27, following nearly two years of marriage due to distance.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the source said. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

While Wicked's film adaptation was first announced in 2016, rehearsals for the project did not begin until 2022, with director Jon M. Chu confirming that filming began in December.

Amid the SAG strike in July, there were reports that production had shut down after the Buckinghamshire village that Universal transformed into the set was photographed empty. Chu later confirmed filming had been paused on his Instagram Story, noting that they were "only a few days" from being done with filming before the SAG strike halted production.

