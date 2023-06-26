Ariana Grande Says She's 'Never Been Prouder' of Her Childhood Self as She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

The singer is currently filming the highly anticipated movie adaptation of 'Wicked'

By
Rachel DeSantis
We Tried It: Picking Up Guitar as an Adult
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis is a staff writer on the music team at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2019, and her work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly and the New York Daily News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 11:40AM EDT
Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards; Ariana Grande Celebrates Her 30th Birthday with Sweet Throwback Photo: 'Never Been Prouder of You'
Ariana Grande. Photo:

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Ariana Grande Instagram

Ariana Grande is entering a new decade with a nostalgic look back.

The "Positions" singer celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday by sharing a sweet throwback photo to Instagram that featured her smiling in front a Christmas tree wearing an outfit inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

"hbd, tiny !i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," she captioned the post. "🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧 30 🫧🫧🫧🦀"

The outfit choice was likely a nod to her upcoming role in the long-awaited movie Wicked, a musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in which Grande is set to play the good witch Glinda.

Grande's Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, shared a sweet birthday message in the comments section of the post.

"Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in your life at this moment in time," she wrote. "May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here's to many more years my love ❤️"

Actress Jennifer Garner also shared a happy birthday note that featured a reference to her 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 (In the film, her character expresses a desire to be "30, flirty and thriving").

"If you're not flirty and thriving, I don't know who is—happy birthday, @arianagrande !! XX," Garner wrote.

Kris Jenner, who appeared in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, chimed in, too, writing, "Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!! 🥰❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳😍‼️🥳," as did Grande's former Victorious costar Liz Gillies, who wrote, "Omg. Happy 30th. I love you."

Grande — who celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Dalton Gomez in May — has been hard at work on the Wicked movie in recent months.

She was photographed on set in England in May with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who is set to play love interest Fiyero, and in April with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible.

At CinemaCon 2023 in April, Universal Pictures ended its presentation with surprise footage from the film, which offered glimpses of Grande and Erivo in character.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience during the presentation, which featured a first look at the actresses singing together. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

Wicked, Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2024.

Related Articles
EXCLUSIVE: NO WEB BEFORE 5PM BST (12PM EST) 14TH MAY 2023-- From Viscount To Prince! Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey Is Spotted On The Wicked Set In Costume For The First Time. The actor, who is best known as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix‚Äôs steamy regency romance series, is playing love interest Fiyero in Wicked, opposite Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Jonathan looked handsome in an elaborate green and gold suit and black boots as he filmed alongside Ariana Grande on set in Buckinghamshire. Wicked, which is mostly set before Dorothy‚Äôs arrival in Oz, tells the story from the perspective of the witches, Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West, played by Cynthia and Glinda, the Good Witch, played by Ariana. Bailey plays Fiyero, who is at the centre of a love triangle between Elphaba and Glinda. He gets engaged to Glinda, but his true feelings for Elphaba gradually surface and he helps her escape. The 35-year-old was seen filming scenes with Ariana and Michelle Yeoh, who plays evil headmistress Madame Morrible, on a purpose-built Land of Oz set in a farmer‚Äôs field in the village of Ivinghoe near Leighton Buzzard. Bailey, who had his hair slicked back, was seen on set hugging Ariana, 29, who was wearing an elaborate blue and purple sparkly dress and a dazzling tiara. They looked relaxed together as they laughed and joked in between takes for the two-part Universal Pictures production, with Bailey putting his arm around Ariana. Jonathan‚Äôs role in the film was confirmed by director Jon M Chu when he tweeted last September: ‚ÄúHe‚Äôs perfect, they‚Äôre perfect. They‚Äôd be perfect together. Born to be forever,‚Ä? as he referenced a line from Fiyero‚Äôs solo song, Dancing Through Life. He added: ‚ÄúI am too excited to pretend this hasn‚Äôt been happening. We have a Fiyero!!!!‚Ä? Jonathan, who comes from Oxfordshire, is well known for his work in musical theatre productions and started performing with the
See Ariana Grande and 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey Laugh Together on Set in England
Universal Filmed Entertainment Group Chairman Donna Langley promotes the upcoming film "Wicked" during the Universal Pictures and Focus Features presentation during CinemaCon
'Wicked' Debuts First Footage at CinemaCon, Director Promises 'Fully Immersive Experience'
Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas
Nick Jonas on Him and Joe Jonas Losing Out on 'Wicked' Movie Role: 'That's the Life of an Actor'
Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo Recalls Filming Pivotal Scene in 'Wicked' Film Adaptation: ‘My Heart Broke Open and Tears Fell’
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Everything to Know About the 'Wicked' Movie Starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Michelle Yeoh attends the TAAF Heritage Heroes Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)
Michelle Yeoh Says Making Her First Musical 'Wicked' Is a 'Risk': 'Trying Something New'
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun"; Michelle Yeoh attends Disney+ Original Series "American Born Chinese"; Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande attend Michelle Yeoh's Oscar celebrations hosted by Yeoh's manager David Unger and the Mandarin Oriental Hyde Par
Michelle Yeoh Says She 'Loves' Working with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Movie
Michelle Yeoh And Ariana Grande In Costume For The First Time On Wicked Set
See Michelle Yeoh and Ariana Grande Filming 'Wicked' in Full Costume on Set in England
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne from New Love Interest Daniel Wai
Ariana Madix Celebrates Her Birthday with Cake, Champagne — and Menu Cooked by New Love Daniel Wai
Ariana Grande has been spotted in costume for the FIRST TIME on the set of her much-anticipated new movie Wicked, in which she plays Glinda the Good Witch.
See Ariana Grande in Full Glinda The Good Witch Costume on 'Wicked' Set: Photo
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 01: Cynthia Erivo arrives at the global premiere of "Luther: The Fallen Sun" at BFI IMAX Waterloo on March 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
'Wicked' Film Gives First Look at Ariana Grande's Glinda and Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba
ariana grande
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Post with Husband Dalton Gomez on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Love Him So'
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix Shares Birthday Tributes from 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars amid Tom Sandoval Split Scandal
Wicked Cast Hangout, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo backstage at Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Support 'Wicked' Costar Jeff Goldblum at His Concert in London
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Ariana Grande Says She's 'Transforming and Healing' as She Continues to Film 'Wicked' Movie
ariana grande and cynthia erivo
Ariana Grande Shares Sweet Behind-the-Scenes Photos with Cynthia Erivo on 'Wicked' Film Set