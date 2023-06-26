Ariana Grande Says She's 'Never Been Prouder' of Her Childhood Self as She Celebrates Her 30th Birthday

Ariana Grande is entering a new decade with a nostalgic look back.

The "Positions" singer celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday by sharing a sweet throwback photo to Instagram that featured her smiling in front a Christmas tree wearing an outfit inspired by Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.

"hbd, tiny !i trust you implicitly & have never been prouder of you," she captioned the post. "🫧🫧🫧🫧🫧 30 🫧🫧🫧🦀"

The outfit choice was likely a nod to her upcoming role in the long-awaited movie Wicked, a musical adaptation of The Wizard of Oz in which Grande is set to play the good witch Glinda.

Grande's Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo, who will play Elphaba, shared a sweet birthday message in the comments section of the post.

"Happy birthday babylove, it is a joy to be in your life at this moment in time," she wrote. "May the light you experience from the growth you have allowed yourself keep growing and glowing!! I love you, here's to many more years my love ❤️"

Actress Jennifer Garner also shared a happy birthday note that featured a reference to her 2004 romantic comedy 13 Going on 30 (In the film, her character expresses a desire to be "30, flirty and thriving").

"If you're not flirty and thriving, I don't know who is—happy birthday, @arianagrande !! XX," Garner wrote.

Kris Jenner, who appeared in Grande's "Thank U, Next" music video, chimed in, too, writing, "Happy Birthday sending lots of love!!! 🥰❤️🙏🏼🎂🥳😍‼️🥳," as did Grande's former Victorious costar Liz Gillies, who wrote, "Omg. Happy 30th. I love you."

Grande — who celebrated her second wedding anniversary with husband Dalton Gomez in May — has been hard at work on the Wicked movie in recent months.

She was photographed on set in England in May with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, who is set to play love interest Fiyero, and in April with Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, who will play Madame Morrible.

At CinemaCon 2023 in April, Universal Pictures ended its presentation with surprise footage from the film, which offered glimpses of Grande and Erivo in character.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience during the presentation, which featured a first look at the actresses singing together. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."



Wicked, Part 1 is scheduled to hit theaters in November 2024.