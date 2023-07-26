Entertainment TV Ariana Grande Shares Loving Tribute for 'Victorious' Costar and Longtime BFF Liz Gillies' 30th Birthday "You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years," the Grammy-winning singer said of the 'Dynasty' alum By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She has also helped recap popular TV shows like 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,' 'Sister Wives' and 'Vanderpump Rules.' The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus on Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 26, 2023 01:11PM EDT Trending Videos Photo: arianagrande/Instagram Ariana Grande is helping her longtime best friend Liz Gillies feel all the love on her milestone birthday. As Gillies turned 30 on Wednesday, the "7 Rings" singer celebrated her Victorious costar with a loving Instagram Story tribute. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, brilliant, talented, funniest person I've ever met in my life @lizgillz," Grande, 30, captioned a candid selfie of the pair. "You have made my heart so unfathomably happy and whole these past 16 years!" she continued. "Absolutely everything and also, absolutely nothing has changed. I love you more than words can possibly express and I hope we can be best friends in every life." 'Victorious' Alum Elizabeth Gillies Explains Why She Wasn't at Pal Ariana Grande's Intimate Wedding arianagrande/Instagram Grande and Gillies first met as children starring in the Broadway production of 13. Many years later, they became costars again in Nickelodeon's Victorious, which ran for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. The pair continued to remain close over the years, with Grande even tapping the Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll alum to appear in her "Thank U, Next" video in 2019. "We're totally close. She's like blood to me, she's like my sister," Gillies previously told PEOPLE of the Grammy winner in 2015. "So unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there. We lived together, I've known her since what feels like the beginning of time." Nickelodeon All Grown Up: 9 Child Stars Who've Had Dramatic Transformations Gillies began celebrating her third decade of life ahead of Grande's sweet tribute. Three days before her birthday, the Dynasty alum shared a carousel of photos from an intimate gathering with friends, featuring herself with a cake and shots of herself showing off her chic, black cutout dress. "3 days 'till 30 🍸💀" she captioned the post. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Some of Gillies' Dynasty castmates showed some love in the photo carousel's comments section. "My little girl is growing up! I love you Lizzy. 💖" said her former TV mom Elaine Hendrix, while Rafael De La Fuente wrote, "You’ve never looked better! ❤️" Gillies also shared photos from her "lil trip with Mama" the day before her birthday.