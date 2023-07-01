Ariana Grande Lip-Syncs to Kylie Minogue While Wishing Fans a 'Happy London Pride'

The pop star danced and mouthed the words to "Padam Padam" in a video as she sent the LGBTQ community some love on Saturday

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 12:56PM EDT
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande wished "HAPPY LONDON PRIDE" to her followers on Instagram. Photo:

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande is sending love to her LGBTQ fans in London!

The pop star, 30, shared a video on her Instagram Story in honor of the city's Pride celebrations on Saturday.

Rocking Glinda pink from her shirt to her hair clip, the Sweetener songstress — who is set to star as the Good Witch in the upcoming movie musical Wicked — danced and mouthed the words to Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” hit from underneath a fuzzy blanket.

“@kylieminogue you’re perfect,” she wrote alongside the lip-syncing video.

“HAPPY LONDON PRIDE 🫧🫧🫧🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🫧🫧🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈,” the “Positions” singer added in a message to her fans. “I LOVE YOUUUUUUU.”

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande wishes her Instagram followers a "HAPPY LONDON PRIDE.".

Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande also shouted out London-based makeup artist and hair stylist Gabor Kerekes, whose IMDB credits list him as “personal hair stylist to Ms. Grande” for the 2024 screen adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

“@gabork_mua ilysm,” the r.e.m. beauty founder wrote in the Instagram post.

Later in the day, the singer shared some more fan love on her Story. “Loooooveee youuuuuu,” Grande captioned a video of herself looking into and away from the camera in what appeared to be a car. 

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The “7 Rings” singer has been in the United Kingdom for the past few months filming Wicked. She has been spotted several times on the movie's set in Buckingham, England, located northwest of London.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande on her Instagram Story July 1.

Ariana Grande/Instagram

In May, Grande was seen on set filming scenes alongside Jonathan Bailey. The Bridgerton star, 35, portrays the pop icon’s on-screen love interest Fiyero in the upcoming film. Opposite Grande in her full Glinda glam — pink gown, elegant tiara and sparkly scepter — Bailey wore a regal green-and-gold ensemble as he chatted with his costar in between takes.

The “thank u, next” singer was also photographed in April shooting with castmate Michelle Yeoh, who is set to play Madame Morrible.

Universal Pictures shared surprise footage of Wicked, which also stars Cynthia Erivo in the lead role Elphaba, for the first time at CinemaCon 2023 earlier this year. The sneak peek offered the first glimpse of the film’s main cast in character.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley said of the actors during the April presentation, adding that they are "brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

Related Articles
Rihanna Reacts to Spotify Achievement 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My Shâ'
Rihanna Reacts to Historic Spotify Milestone 'Wit No New Album': 'Lemme Talk My S---'
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Madonna last pics before infection
Madonna Spotted Out in NYC One Day Before She Was Hospitalized for 'Serious Bacterial Infection' — See the Photos
Noah Cyrus attends A New York Evening With Noah Cyrus at National Sawdust
Noah Cyrus Says Internet Trolls Made Her 'Suicidal'
Olivia Rodrigo attends the revealing of the #vampireOR2 Shorts challenge and premiere the video for her single "vampire"
Olivia Rodrigo Says Writing ‘Vampire’ Helped with ‘Feelings of Regret and Anger'
SZA performs at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. during her SOS Tour.
SZA Calls Out Unfaithful Ex-Boyfriend at London Show for Cheating: 'It Was Terrible'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After 'Serious Bacterial Infection'
Rita Wilson, Zooey Deschanel and More Wish Madonna Well After Hospitalization for Bacterial Infection
Kelly Clarkson poses at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Who Her 'Funny' and 'Hot as Hell' Celebrity Crush Is Post-Divorce
Brandon Blackstock and recording artist Kelly Clarkson attends the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018
Kelly Clarkson Reveals If She'll Sing Ballad Inspired by Ex Brandon Blackstock in Concert Anymore
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Pink Receives Large Wheel of Brie Cheese from Fan on Stage in London as Latest Tour Gift: 'Thank You'
Minnesota Republican Eric Lucero
Minn. Lawmaker with History of Making False, Anti-LGBTQ+ Claims Is Now Blaming Global Warming on Pride Month
Anesa Lipa, Dua Lipa attend YSL New Fragrance 2019 UK launch party at Somerset House
Dua Lipa Posts Sweet Throwback Baby Photos in Birthday Tribute to Mom: 'My Protector'
Elle King performs at 2023 Summerfest on June, 22 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Summerfest 2023: All the Best Portraits and Performances from the Milwaukee Festival's Opening Weekend (Exclusive)
Nicole Scherzinger Thom Evans engagement photo
The Pussycat Dolls' Nicole Scherzinger Is Engaged to Thom Evans
Trisha and Luna, Dog Finds Breast Cancer in Woman
Dog Owner Credits Hero Pet with Detecting Her Breast Cancer Early: 'My Little Lifesaver'
Adele Asks Fans to Explain Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal to Her at Las Vegas Show: 'I've Got No Idea'
Adele Asks Fans to Explain Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal to Her at Las Vegas Show: 'I've Got No Idea'