Ariana Grande Lip-Syncs to Kylie Minogue While Wishing Fans a 'Happy London Pride'

Ariana Grande is sending love to her LGBTQ fans in London!

The pop star, 30, shared a video on her Instagram Story in honor of the city's Pride celebrations on Saturday.

Rocking Glinda pink from her shirt to her hair clip, the Sweetener songstress — who is set to star as the Good Witch in the upcoming movie musical Wicked — danced and mouthed the words to Kylie Minogue’s “Padam Padam” hit from underneath a fuzzy blanket.

“@kylieminogue you’re perfect,” she wrote alongside the lip-syncing video.

“HAPPY LONDON PRIDE 🫧🫧🫧🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🫧🫧🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈,” the “Positions” singer added in a message to her fans. “I LOVE YOUUUUUUU.”

Ariana Grande wishes her Instagram followers a "HAPPY LONDON PRIDE.". Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande also shouted out London-based makeup artist and hair stylist Gabor Kerekes, whose IMDB credits list him as “personal hair stylist to Ms. Grande” for the 2024 screen adaptation of the iconic Broadway musical.

“@gabork_mua ilysm,” the r.e.m. beauty founder wrote in the Instagram post.

Later in the day, the singer shared some more fan love on her Story. “Loooooveee youuuuuu,” Grande captioned a video of herself looking into and away from the camera in what appeared to be a car.

The “7 Rings” singer has been in the United Kingdom for the past few months filming Wicked. She has been spotted several times on the movie's set in Buckingham, England, located northwest of London.

Ariana Grande on her Instagram Story July 1. Ariana Grande/Instagram

In May, Grande was seen on set filming scenes alongside Jonathan Bailey. The Bridgerton star, 35, portrays the pop icon’s on-screen love interest Fiyero in the upcoming film. Opposite Grande in her full Glinda glam — pink gown, elegant tiara and sparkly scepter — Bailey wore a regal green-and-gold ensemble as he chatted with his costar in between takes.

The “thank u, next” singer was also photographed in April shooting with castmate Michelle Yeoh, who is set to play Madame Morrible.

Universal Pictures shared surprise footage of Wicked, which also stars Cynthia Erivo in the lead role Elphaba, for the first time at CinemaCon 2023 earlier this year. The sneak peek offered the first glimpse of the film’s main cast in character.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley said of the actors during the April presentation, adding that they are "brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."