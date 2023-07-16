Ariana Grande Enjoys Wimbledon Outing with 'Wicked' Costar Jonathan Bailey — See the Photos!

The pair got to watch Spanish tennis prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeat reigning champion Novak Djokovic in a thrilling final match

Published on July 16, 2023 05:45PM EDT
Ariana Grande
"Wicked" costars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande attend Wimbledon together. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ariana Grande’s “pov” on Sunday included Wimbledon's Centre Court — and costar Jonathan Bailey.

The “Positions” songstress, 30, and her Wicked castmate, 35, were among the star-studded crowd at day 14 of the English tennis tournament, where they sat shoulder-to-shoulder as they watched Spanish prodigy Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final.

Both wearing sunglasses, the Grammy winner and the Bridgerton star shared smiles, laughs and whispered conversation as they enjoyed the beautiful weather — and thrilling on-court action — at the tournament.

Ariana Grande
"Wicked" costars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande react to the match at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grande and Bailey were in close proximity to fellow actors Andrew Garfield, who sat on Grande’s left side, and Tom Hiddleston, who observed the match from the row in front of them with his fiancée Zawe Ashton.

Grande wore a chic all-gray ensemble — consisting of a long skirt and fitted turtleneck sweater — which she paired with simple black heels, a black handbag and a white baseball cap to block the sun as she enjoyed the match. During chillier moments, the pop star slipped on a tan coat.

The singer, who will portray Glinda in the upcoming Wicked adaptation, had the same bouncy blonde hairstyle that she was spotted rocking on set as the scepter-wielding Good Witch.

Bailey, who is set to play love interest Fiyero in the film, also opted for a monochromatic outfit, sporting neutrals from head to toe. Everything from the actor’s tie to his trousers were the same shade of tan, and he topped off the look with sleek gelled hair.

Ariana Grande
Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande share a laugh at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Whether filming as Glinda and Fiyero or enjoying some tennis together, the duo seems to share lots of laughs whenever they hang out.

Earlier this year, they were spotted filming scenes together in full costume. Both the English actor and “thank u, next” singer were all smiles — and giggles — in their flamboyant Wicked getups during the May sighting, which was captured on the movie’s U.K.-based set.

The cast of the upcoming adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical ⁠of the same name — which will be released in two parts — also boasts Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible.

Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is all smiles at Wimbledon alongside Jonathan Bailey.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The film also features Ethan Slater as BoqMarissa Bode as Nessarose, Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Colin Michael Carmichael as Professor Nikidi, per IMDb.

At CinemaCon 2023 in April, Universal Pictures wrapped its presentation with surprise sneak-peek footage from the upcoming movie musical.

"They are born to play these roles," Universal chairman Donna Langley told the audience, referring to the film's lead actors. "They are brilliant and matched by an equally brilliant cast."

"Wicked" costars Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande laugh together in costume on the film's U.K.-based set. Bav Media / Shutterstock

Langley continued, "This movie has everything: giant musical numbers, big action pieces ... and using a classic story you all know, The Wizard of Oz. And at the end of the day, it's actually not about those things. It's about change and [how] it's necessary for things to get better."

The first Wicked installment is scheduled to release in theaters Nov. 27, 2024.

