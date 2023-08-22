Ariana Grande Reveals She Got a 'Wicked' Tattoo Dedicated to Her Character Glinda

The singer and actress told 'Allure' her new ink “felt very right”

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 22, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Ariana Grande Grammy Awards 01 26 23
: Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande is not only playing Glinda the Good Witch in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, she’s also showing love for the character in a permanent way. 

The actress, 30, revealed in a new interview with Allure that she recently got a tattoo of Glinda — the golden-haired saintly witch in a pink dress — on the back of her right hand.

“It's Glinda from the original L. Frank Baum book,” she told the outlet when asked about plans for any upcoming tattoos before revealing that she'd actually just gotten one done. “I waited forever to fill up this hand. And I thought, ‘I'm gonna wait for the right thing to come along,’ and yeah, that felt very right.”

Ariana Grande on set for Wicked Movie
Ariana Grande on set for Wicked Movie.

Bav Media / Shutterstock

The actress spoke to Allure to celebrate the announcement of her brand r.e.m. beauty's newest release, Sweetener Foundation (out Thursday). She even teased a few months back that her brand may be getting its own moment in the spotlight in Wicked.

Grande answered questions from her fans in a YouTube in April, where she showed off her favorite r.em. beauty products. The video was a celebration of her brand’s one-year anniversary of availability at Ulta stores.

The singer revealed a lot of exciting things in her interview, such as teasing new products and sharing what she was most proud of. But what really got viewers thrilled was her answer to a question about her upcoming film.

A fan wanted to know if Grande used r.e.m. beauty on set — and Grande spilled the beans about her makeup in the movie, which will be released next year (part two will come later). She indeed said that she wore r.e.m. beauty products in the film.

"Glinda wears a few things," Grande shared. "I told my beautiful makeup artist, Nuria, who I love with all my heart, I said, 'I don't want to go into this with any sort of rules or requests; I want us to find her from the ground up. I want to just sit down and let you play and we'll find her together.'"

She continued, "I just wanted to be a new girl and find Glinda with her."

Grande’s makeup artist was open to using r.e.m. beauty, telling her that the products were "beautiful."

"I will tell you later," Grande added, not wanting to reveal any more information.

Ariana Grande hand tattoos Wimbledon 07 16 23

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Grande also showed off her skills and created a perfect winged liner on her eyes, pointing out how her eyelid veins form a heart shape when she is bare-faced. She easily drew one eye on and asked fans to send good vibes for the other eye, but she didn’t need them, because she nailed it.

