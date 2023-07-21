Entertainment Music Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez 'Was Committed to Making It Work' — but She'd 'Moved On': Source (Exclusive) PEOPLE confirmed news of their split earlier this week, and Grande is now dating her 'Wicked' costar Ethan Slater By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines and Melody Chiu Melody Chiu Melody Chiu is an Executive Editor at PEOPLE overseeing music, events and emerging content. She has been with the brand since 2009, editing, writing and reporting across all entertainment verticals. She has written cover stories on Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Melissa McCarthy, Blake Shelton, Jordan Turpin and Sandra Oh. The Los Angeles native graduated from the University of Southern California and has appeared on Extra!, The Talk, Access Hollywood and Good Morning America. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 04:35PM EDT A source is offering insight into what went wrong between Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez. Following news of the couple's separation earlier this week, a source tells PEOPLE, "Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on." An insider confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the Positions star, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since. Why Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Split After 2 Years of Marriage: Source (Exclusive) Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande. Instagram/arianagrande On Thursday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande is dating Broadway alum Ethan Slater, her costar in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. He recently separated from his wife Lilly Jay, whom he began dating in 2012 and married in November 2018, PEOPLE confirmed. The former couple share a baby son, whom they welcomed in August 2022. Slater, 31, made his Instagram account private on Thursday. Reps for Grande, Gomez and Slater have not returned multiple requests for comment. Ariana Grande Is Dating Her 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater After Dalton Gomez Split: Sources Ariana Grande; Ethan Slater. Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Eugene Gologursky/Getty Grande, who's been in London filming Wicked, was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band last weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon. According to a source, absence did not make the heart grow fonder for her and Gomez. "She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the insider said. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them." They continued, "Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage." Ariana Grande's New Boyfriend Ethan Slater Is Separated from Wife After Welcoming Baby Last Year: Source Ariana Grande at the 2022 Grammys. Getty Images Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the source added, "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan." Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose. The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.