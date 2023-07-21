Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez 'Was Committed to Making It Work' — but She'd 'Moved On': Source (Exclusive)

PEOPLE confirmed news of their split earlier this week, and Grande is now dating her 'Wicked' costar Ethan Slater

A source is offering insight into what went wrong between Ariana Grande and husband Dalton Gomez.

Following news of the couple's separation earlier this week, a source tells PEOPLE, "Dalton is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on."

An insider confirmed to PEOPLE on Monday that the Positions star, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since.

On Thursday, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Grande is dating Broadway alum Ethan Slater, her costar in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked. He recently separated from his wife Lilly Jay, whom he began dating in 2012 and married in November 2018, PEOPLE confirmed.

The former couple share a baby son, whom they welcomed in August 2022. Slater, 31, made his Instagram account private on Thursday.

Reps for Grande, Gomez and Slater have not returned multiple requests for comment.

Grande, who's been in London filming Wicked, was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band last weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon. According to a source, absence did not make the heart grow fonder for her and Gomez.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the insider said. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them."

They continued, "Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Though the relationship eventually "didn't work," the source added, "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, while Slater will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.

The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.

