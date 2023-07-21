Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater were the picture-perfect Ozians while on the Wicked set nearly two months ago.

The actors, who PEOPLE reported this week are dating, were photographed as they filmed together as their characters Glinda the Good Witch and Boq for the upcoming movie adaptation of the Broadway musical on May 31.

Grande was dressed in costume, wearing head-to-toe lavender as she filmed alongside Slater, who wore a blue striped suit jacket and shorts with a teal and orange undershirt. In one picture the pair held hands, as Slater’s character Boq spoke to Grande's Glinda.

In the musical, Boq confesses his love to Glinda, however, she spurns his advances and he ends up with Elphaba's sister Nessarose.

Ariana Grande is seen on the set of her new movie, "Wicked," with her costar Ethan Slater on May 31. Bav Media / SplashNews.com

Grande and Slater were previously snapped sitting together at a cast dinner in an Instagram post shared by their costar Michelle Yeoh. In the photo posted in March, Grande slung an arm around the film's lead Cynthia Erivo as Slater appeared to rest his arm behind the pop star.

On Thursday, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the “Thank U, Next” singer has moved on from her split with husband Dalton Gomez and is now dating Slater.

“Ariana and Dalton separated in January," the source said. "She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife."

Reps for both stars have not returned multiple requests for comment.

The new romance comes after Grande and estranged husband Gomez, 27, separated earlier this year after nearly two years of marriage. A source told PEOPLE on Monday that the couple "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since.

An insider told PEOPLE this week that Grande’s work on the "Wicked" movie across the pond was partially to blame, as it put a long-distance strain on the couple, since Gomez is a luxury real estate agent based in Los Angeles.

"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," the insider said..

"He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles," that insider continued. "It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."

Slater married his high school classmate Lilly Jay in November 2018. In January, he revealed that he and Jay had welcomed their first child by sharing a photo of a onesie that read "Wicked Cute." It remains unclear when the couple, who had been together since 2012, split.

