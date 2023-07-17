Ariana Grande Separates from Husband Dalton Gomez After 2 Years of Marriage: Source

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have split.

The Positions artist, 30, and the luxury real estate agent, 27, separated earlier this year and "have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship" since, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

TMZ was first to report the news.

Grande, who is in London filming the screen adaptation of Wicked, was spotted without her engagement ring and wedding band over the weekend while enjoying a day at Wimbledon.

Last August, she shared a makeup tutorial on TikTok where she wasn't wearing the ring — but shut rumors down immediately.

"I'm just not wearing my wedding ring, it's getting cleaned. I'm not getting a divorce before you start, don't," she said at the time.

In May, Grande posted to Instagram to celebrate the couple's second anniversary. Alongside a "2" — their years as husband and wife — with a heart and the phrase "3.5 together" — their years as a couple — both written on top of the pic, she wrote: "I love him so."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande/Instagram

At the time of their wedding in May 2021, a rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they tied the knot: "The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

The exes were wed in an intimate ceremony at their home in Montecito, California, with less than 20 people present.

​​"They're a great fit together," a source told PEOPLE following their nuptials. "Dalton's entirely unfazed by the scope of her celebrity and is very grounding for her. He's young but mature and knows what he wants out of life."

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez. Ariana Grande Instagram

A second source added of Gomez: "He is very hardworking and focused. He is low-key and doesn't like attention. He isn't impressed by celebrities. He is perfect for her."



The singer and actress and Gomez began dating in January 2020, and announced their engagement 11 months later. Since getting together, they've largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, though Grande offered a rare glimpse last November when she shared a pair of photos of Gomez as part of a carousel on Instagram.

