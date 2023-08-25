Ariana Grande Drops 'Yours Truly' Deluxe Editions to Celebrate 10 Years of Album That 'Changed My Life'

It's been 10 years since Ariana Grande's is debut album Yours Truly — and she's giving fans a week of treats to celebrate!

The Grammy-winning singer, 30, posted a teaser clip on Instagram Thursday, showing her during a new live recording of her song, "Honeymoon Avenue" — taken from the debut LP — which took place in London, England.

“Happy ten year anniversary to a project that changed my life. thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way,” Grande captioned the video. “Love you always. :).”

Grande then shared details of the special program for the 10-year anniversary celebration and concluded her caption with the sweet sign-off, “I hope you enjoy! yours truly, ariana.”

In celebration of 10 years since the singer debuted her first full body of work on Aug. 30, 2013, six tracks have been performed “Live From London” — including ‘Honeymoon Avenue’ and ‘Daydreamin,’’ which were released on Friday alongside the digital version of the album, titled Yours Truly Digital Deluxe Edition.

Grande's other live performances include ‘Baby I,’ slated to be released on Sunday, ‘Tattooed Heart’ and ‘Right There,’ which will be released on Tuesday, and ‘The Way,’ due to be released on Wednesday.

Ariana Grande - Honeymoon Avenue (Live from London). Ariana Grande/Youtube

The anniversary program also includes a Q&A split into two parts with one on Saturday accompanied by a merch capsule, and the second part on Monday.

A special picture disc vinyl of the original album will also be available to pre-order starting Monday.



Grande first announced the slate for the 10th-anniversary celebrations in an Instagram post on Aug. 19. In the Reel, a vintage-style list showing a week’s worth of surprises appeared on a retro television.



Ariana Grande - Yours Truly Album Cover. Courtesy Republic

Yours Truly reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its release on Republic Records after a nearly three-year recording period.

The record — which includes collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller and The Wanted's Nathan Sykes — became a catalyst for the award-winning popstar’s success.

