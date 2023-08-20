Entertainment Music Ariana Grande to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Yours Truly' with Live Performances and More The singer's first studio album was released on Aug. 30, 2013 By Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice Nicholas Rice is a Staff Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 20, 2023 10:40AM EDT Trending Videos Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Ariana Grande is celebrating 10 years since the release of her debut album, Yours Truly. The singer, 30, shared a post on Instagram Saturday, in which she highlighted how she will mark a decade since releasing her first-ever LP with a week’s worth of surprises. According to Grande, the celebrations will begin on Aug. 25 with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly, along with newly recorded live performances of two of the album's tracks, “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.” Grande will then drop the first part of a Q&A and a merch capsule on Aug. 26, plus a live performance of “Baby I” the following day. A vinyl pre-order, along with part two of the Q&A, will then drop on Aug. 28, and the next day will see two more live performances of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There." The festivities will conclude on Aug. 30 — which marks the official 10th-anniversary release date of Yours Truly — with a live performance of “The Way" and “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found,” the Wicked star said. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Ariana Grande Jokingly Pokes Fun at Her Old 'Cat Eye' Makeup in TikTok Video Grande's debut studio album was released on Aug. 30, 2013, by Republic Records after a nearly three-year recording period. Yours Truly includes collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller and The Wanted's Nathan Sykes, and it debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart at the time. Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images In a post on her Instagram Story, Grande specified that the deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed." “I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do," the songstress — who has released albums My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions since — added. The deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will be available to purchase and stream on Aug. 25.