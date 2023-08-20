Ariana Grande to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of Debut Album 'Yours Truly' with Live Performances and More

Ariana Grande is celebrating 10 years since the release of her debut album, Yours Truly.

The singer, 30, shared a post on Instagram Saturday, in which she highlighted how she will mark a decade since releasing her first-ever LP with a week’s worth of surprises.

According to Grande, the celebrations will begin on Aug. 25 with a deluxe digital release of Yours Truly, along with newly recorded live performances of two of the album's tracks, “Honeymoon Avenue” and “Daydreamin’.”

Grande will then drop the first part of a Q&A and a merch capsule on Aug. 26, plus a live performance of “Baby I” the following day. A vinyl pre-order, along with part two of the Q&A, will then drop on Aug. 28, and the next day will see two more live performances of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There."

The festivities will conclude on Aug. 30 — which marks the official 10th-anniversary release date of Yours Truly — with a live performance of “The Way" and “some behind-the-scenes stuff we found,” the Wicked star said.

Grande's debut studio album was released on Aug. 30, 2013, by Republic Records after a nearly three-year recording period.

Yours Truly includes collaborations with Big Sean, Mika, Mac Miller and The Wanted's Nathan Sykes, and it debuted at the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart at the time.

Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a post on her Instagram Story, Grande specified that the deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will feature “the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed."

“I can’t wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do," the songstress — who has released albums My Everything, Dangerous Woman, Sweetener, Thank U, Next and Positions since — added.

The deluxe digital release of Yours Truly will be available to purchase and stream on Aug. 25.